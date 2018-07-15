Left-hander Jarlin Garcia shut out Colorado Springs on four hits over six innings, and New Orleans bounced back from a tough loss with 15 hits for an 11-1 win over the the Sky Sox on Sunday.
The Baby Cakes (44-49) gained a split of the four-game series against the Sky Sox (51-41), who scored seven runs in the final two innings to score an 11-8 triumph on Saturday.
“The guys played well,” manager Arnie Beyeler said. “Jarlin did a nice job minimizing damage early, mixing up his stuff. We got some big hits and had the big inning to open the game up.”
Isaac Galloway doubled and scored and Peter Mooney hit a three-run homer to highlight a five-run fifth.
On Monday, the Cakes will begin a stretch of eight games in seven days at Oklahoma City and Iowa.
Failing gloves
New Orleans' bullpen was raked for seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in the Baby Cakes' 11-8 loss to Colorado Springs on Saturday night.
Beyeler, however, said Sunday that wasn't all on his team's relief pitchers.
“I felt it was more like breakdowns in our defense and that didn't help our pitchers,” Beyeler said. “When you give a good team more outs and you don't minimize innings, that's what happens. If we catch the ball and make the right plays, then maybe we give up a run instead of four. It works hand-in-hand.”
New Orleans led 5-2 entering the seventh. A one-out error by shortstop Peter Mooney was followed by a double-play ball mishandled by second baseman Eric Campbell that was ruled a fielder's choice. That put runners on first and third. After a two-out walk, a single brought in two runs, cutting the lead to one.
That gave the Sky Sox new life, and they scored four in the eighth and three in the ninth.
The error in the seventh was the 10th in 10 July games by the Cakes. Two nights earlier, New Orleans committed two, which tied them for third most in the Pacific Coast League with eight in nine games in July.
Through May, New Orleans was second in fielding with a .984 percentage. Now, they have fallen to ninth (.981). Worse yet, the Cakes — 43-49 entering Sunday — are 14-33 when committing an error.
“The past few years, we've been at the top of the league in defense for the first half, first three quarters of the season,” Beyeler said. “Then, I don't know what happens, whether we get tired or what, but we just don't make the plays. But we end up near the middle of the league (statistically).”
Feeling at home
The Sky Sox gave at least some of the credit for Saturday's victory to a group of about 50 very boiterous Biloxi, Miss., Shuckers fans.
The Shuckers are the Double-A affliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Sky Sox are Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate. The fan group was in New Orleans to cheer on former Shuckers such as second baseman Jake Hager, third baseman Dylan Moore and center fielder Brett Phillips, who homered in the sixth, his second in two days, and was called up to the Brewers after the game.
“They are season-ticket holders,” said Hager, who was hitting .180 before he slugged a two-out homer in the eighth that tied the score. “They were right there (behind the dugout), so we could hear them. It was cool to have support, especially on the road, and it was good to see some familiar faces.
“We put together some good at-bats late, and we're a team that's never out of a game because of our bats. But (the fans) definitely gave us a lift because we totally didn't expect it. They were loud in Biloxi, too, when we played there. The stadium's new; it was a great place to play.”