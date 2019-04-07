Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez continued his rampage against New Orleans, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Round Rock Express to a 9-6 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday.
The win tied the season-opening series at 2-2 with the deciding game at 11 a.m. Monday. The homer was the fourth in two days for Alvarez, who is from Las Tunas, Cuba. He hit three in a 7-5 win on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
“I'm just going up there trying to do my job, and I'm getting some good results,” said Alvarez, whose homer Sunday came off reliever Tommy Eveld. “The pitcher made a good pitch. I was just ready to hit, and I put a good swing on it.”
The Baby Cakes led 6-4 but Eveld allowed solo shots to Taylor Jones in the eighth and to ninth-hole hitter Alex De Goti in the ninth, both with two outs.
It was the 10th homer for Round Rock in two days spanning three games and the 11th in the series. New Orleans hit only three.
Reason to smile
When New Orleans Baby Cakes first baseman Matt Snyder touched home plate in the second inning of Saturday's victory against Round Rock, he had a huge smile, even for someone who'd just hit a two-run home run.
That smile has been there, for sure, since Snyder arrived in New Orleans from Double-A Jacksonville on March 31. No doubt, it was there before then.
“I was working on the coaching staff at Ole Miss, and I sent a text message to (Miami Marlins Director of Player Development and Scouting, Gary) Denbo, and he answered,” Snyder said. “Words can't begin to express how grateful I am to get this opportunity. The Marlins took a chance on me to get me back on the field in (minor league) spring training.”
Snyder, 6 feet 5, 230 pounds and who bats left-handed, has battled injuries throughout his career, starting at Ole Miss. Now, though, he was healed yet again. He has played in just 193 games in seven minor league seasons, but he's a career .282 hitter.
“It started in college,” he said. “I had shoulder surgery, then I got hit in the face (by a fastball) and had my face reconstructed. In my pro career, I've had three ankle surgeries, two foot surgeries, and hamstring and wrist surgeries.
“I was fortunate to grow up in a house where you had to earn everything. You didn't hang your head.”
Peter O'Brien was to be the Baby Cakes' first baseman this season. However, the Marlins' Garrett Cooper was injured, and O'Brien was called up.
The highest-level good first base prospect in the Marlins' organization is Lazaro Alonso, who is at Advanced A Jupiter. Denbo, a former New York Yankees Vice President of Player Development, knew Snyder, who was drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round in 2012.
“We spent some time with Matt in spring training, and he showed he can swing the bat,” Baby Cakes first-year hitting coach Justin Mashore said. “He's left-handed, he's a pure hitter. He's gap to gap; he has some power. If we can keep him healthy, it would be a great process for him.”