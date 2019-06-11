For Tuesday's series finale against Sacramento, New Orleans Baby Cakes manager Kieth Johnson moved shortstop Isan Diaz from the second spot in the batting order to third.
Johnson explained that in moving Yadiel Rivera from the third hole to second, he was moving up in the order a player who gets on base well and is a big threat on the base paths.
Another reason is that with big hitters Harold Ramirez, Austin Dean and J.T. Riddle having been called up to the Miami Marlins and with the team's best prospect, talented leadoff hitter Monte Harrison still out with a hamstring injury, the Baby Cakes have struggled to score runs.
“I just wanted to get Yadi up in front of Isan and see if that changes things,” said Johnson, as the Baby Cakes begin a seven-game road trip to El Paso and Albuquerque. “I just wanted to lengthen the lineup a little big and maybe give (Diaz) a couple more opportunities with runners on base because he's been swinging the bat well. Yadi has being doing a good job of getting on base.”
Since May 27, two days after Harrison was injured in a home game against Iowa, the Baby Cakes have scored just 28 runs, an average of 2.0 per game.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Diaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League, the longest of his Triple-A career since coming to New Orleans last season and one behind Matt Snyder for the longest this season by a Cakes player. During the streak, he has gone 16-for-45 (.356). From May 22-26, he set a franchise record with home runs in five consecutive games.
However, after Harrison was injured, Diaz went a combined 0-for-5 on May 27-28. Even having missed 20 games, Harrison still leads the PCL with 19 stolen bases. Without Harrison on base, Diaz got fewer fastballs and more breaking balls and outside pitches.
His streak began on May 29. Patience was the key.
“I just had to continue to stick to my approach and wait for the pitch I wanted to hit,” he said.
On May 30, Magneuris Sierrra was promoted from Double A Jacksonville to take Harrison's spot. That has helped Diaz remain on track.
“Magneuris brings speed, and we know he's capable of doing a lot,” Diaz said. “To me, not much has changed. You have to hunt what you're looking for, and when you get it, don't miss it.”
Extra bases
The Cakes have three off days in June, the most of the season. Two of the off days bracket this road trip. “It couldn't have come at a better time,” Johnson said. “We've got some injuries, our lineup is thin, and we're pretty worn out. The guys needed a break.” …
El Paso leads the PCL in hitting at .294, and Albuquerque is next at .290. The Cakes (.265) are 11th. The Chihuahuas lead the league in home runs with 135, although being at or near the top of extra-base stats is common for teams which play in high altittudes. New Orleans (3.96) is second in ERA. El Paso (4.78) is sixth. … Harrison, who intitially was expected to be back with the Cakes in the recent series vs. Sacramento, has been rehabilitating at the Marlins' Jupiter, Fla., complex. Asked if Harrison was to join the team on this road trip, Johnson said he didn't think so.
BABY CAKES (33-31) at EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS (41-23)
When: 8:05 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas
Starting pitchers: RH Ben Meyer (2-4, 6.98) vs. LH Jerry Keed (5-2, 5.94)
Broadcasts: Sports Radio 1280 AM, MiLB.tv.