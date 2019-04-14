OMAHA — The New Orleans Baby Cakes get three home runs including a grand slam on Sunday afternoon, but the Omaha Storm Chasers held off the Baby Cakes' late rally for a 11-10 win.
The ‘Cakes offense pounded out a season-high 10 runs, and matched a season high with 11 hits. New Orleans scored three in the first and added runs in the second and third innings. The Storm Chasers offense scored two in the first and added five more in the second to take the lead.
Six of the nine Storm Chasers had multi-hit games led by Bubba Starling and Nikki Lopez three hits each. Omaha pounded out a season-high 17 hits. New Orleans starter Joe Gunkel allowed seven runs, six earned in two innings in the defeat. Scott Blewett earned the win working five innings and allowing five runs.
Monte Harrison had two hits including his first Triple-A home run, an eighth inning grand slam. Isaac Galloway and Matt Snyder each added home runs.
Omaha leads the series 2-1 with the series finale on Monday.
GAME NOTES — New Orleans added infielder Micah Brown from Class-A Jupiter. Jon Berti has reached base in all nine games this season.
UPCOMING — The ‘Cakes and Chasers meet in the final game of the four game series on Monday at 11:15 a.m.
RADIO — WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME — The ‘Cakes return home Wednesday to play Iowa Cubs in a scheduled doubleheader.