ROUND ROCK, Texas — Monte Harrison drilled a home run on first pitch of the game and the New Orleans Baby Cakes held on to defeat Round Rock 5-2 in front of 11,047 fans at Dell Diamond.
The Cakes added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the eighth inning, New Orleans loaded the bases and Peter O’Brien drew a walk for his second run batted in of the game. Matt Snyder brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.
The Express rallied in the eighth scoring a run and added another run in the ninth inning, but R.J. Alvarez earned his third save of the season closing the game.
Kyle Keller pitched three innings of relief to earn the win.
Austin Dean led the Cakes with three hits in the game. Monte Harrison has three home runs in his last six games for New Orleans.
New Orleans (12-9) is tied with Round Rock for second place a game back of San Antonio.
Notes
The Cakes had three outfield assists in the game. ... The Cakes and Express meetat 7:05pm. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on WODT-AM, 1280 in New Orleans. ... The Cakes return home Monday to play the Memphis Redbirds.