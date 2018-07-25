Jeff Brigham shut out Reno on six hits through 6 2/3 innings, and New Orleans scored three runs in the fourth in taking a commanding lead in beating the Reno Aces 8-0 on Wednesday.
The Baby Cakes (49-54) won their second consecutive game in clinching the three-game series, with the final game Thursday. New Orleans won a series against the Aces (50-53) for the first time since 2014, also at home.
In the second consecutive sterling performance by a Cakes starter, Brigham struck out six and had no walks.
Peter Mooney hit a solo home run in the second and Isan Diaz hit one in the third, as the Cakes took a 3-0 lead. In the fourth, Mooney and Diaz hit RBI singles, and Mooney scored on a wild pitch.
Cloyd reflects on showing
Tyler Cloyd was cruising in his previous pitching appearance, taking a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning against a good Oklahoma City team on July 18.
However, the Dodgers scored four runs against him in the fifth in handing the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 6-4 loss.
On Tuesday night against the Reno Aces, who have the third-highest batting average (.285) in the Pacific Coast League, Cloyd again was shutting out an opponent. This time, however, he continued until taken out after the seventh inning, his longest appearance since Aug. 20, 2014.
Cloyd (2-3) allowed only one hit and no walks with four strikeouts in the Cakes' 4-1 victory. He got out Reno's first 18 batters in clearly the best performance by a Cakes pitcher this season.
“My fastball command was probably the best it's been all year,” he said. “Four-seam command was there, two-seam was there, cutter was there. We kept them off-balance with all three. And then the off-speed was working as well, and we kept that quick pace we always want on the mound.”
Cloyd was particularly effective with his changeup. Sometimes, it seemed similar to the screwball pitchers threw decades ago that, from a right-hander, broke into right-handed hitters.
“We just had a plan of moving the ball around the strike zone and making them beat us,” Cloyd said. “We didn't stay in the same place. We did a very good job with that. And when they made their adjustments, we made our adjustments and started throwing more off-speed.”
Manager Arnie Beyeler had said before Tuesday's series opener that not allowing walks would be one of the keys for the Cakes to win this three-game set. For the eighth time in nine starts with New Orleans, Cloyd allowed either no walks or one.
Cloyd, 31, was called up to the parent Miami Marlins on May 8, just three days after the season began. He was sent back to New Orleans on May 18, and went back up one more time — on June 2 — before returning to the Cakes six days later. He has been here since.
“For me, I feel the difference-maker is going to be (improving) my breaking ball,” he said. “Fastball command's always been there. Changeup has been a work in progress, but it's been my number two pitch for the majority of this season.
“But if I can continue to throw my fastball and changeup like I did (Tuesday) night, I think should have pretty good success.”
Extra bases
Peter Mooney's two-out, solo home run to right field in the second inning Wednesday meant he has hit the Cakes' last four. He also had a two-out solo shot in the seventh inning Tuesday. … Outfielder Rafael Ortega, who was taken out of Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, was not in Wednesday's lineup. … The one-hitter was just the third against Reno in franchise history. However, two have been thrown against them this season, including one by Sacramento. The Aces have never been no-hit. … Infielder Cito Culver will be out four to six weeks with a broken finger on his throwing hand, Beyeler said. Culver was fielding a ground ball at Oklahoma City on July 18 when the tip of his middle finger was broken at the nuckle.