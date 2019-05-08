SAN ANTONIO — Lewis Brinson drilled a two-run double in the first inning and Zac Gallen pitched another gem as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday to even the series.
Gallen allowed a pair of first inning walks and a run scoring double in the first inning, but settled down and retired 18 of the next 20 hitters to earn his fifth win. He allowed one run on two hits, walked three with seven strikeouts.
The Cakes led 2-1 until the seventh inning when Austin Dean drilled an RBI single and Matt Snyder drove in pair with a base-hit.
New Orleans (18-15) and San Antonio are tied for second place in the division and are one and a half games back of Round Rock.
GAME NOTES — Matt Snyder extended his on base streak to 20 games. Zac Gallen picked up his league leading fifth win and also leads the league with a 1.14 ERA.
UPCOMING — The Cakes and Missions meet at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in third game of the series.
RADIO — WODT-AM, 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME — The Cakes return home Saturday to start a four-game series with San Antonio.