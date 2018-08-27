ROUND ROCK, Texas — Andy Ibanez crushed a first-inning three-run home run and the Round Rock Express defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 5-1 in the final game of a four-game series Monday night.
Cristhian Adames opened the scoring for the Baby Cakes with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Express answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Express added a pair in the second inning with back-to-back two-out doubles to extend the lead to 5-1.
Round Rock starter Adrian Sampson pitched six innings, allowed one run on five hits for his seventh win of the season. Jeff Brigham lasted five innings and dropped to 5-2.
New Orleans (66-66) got two hits from Peter O’Brien and Chris Bostick.
The Baby Cakes had won five consecutive series matching a franchise record. The series spilt in Round Rock will end the streak.
GAME NOTES: Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson on a Major League Rehab assignment was 1 for 4. The Cakes finish their road schedule with a 30-40 record, but won 11 of their last 15 road games.
UPCOMING: New Orleans returns home for the final homestand of the season. The Cakes open a three-game series with Nashville at 7 p.m. Tuesday and host the Omaha Storm Chasers in the final four game of the season beginning Friday.
BROADCAST: Radio- Sports 1280 AM, and the iHeart Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.