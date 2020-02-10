The Acadiana Center for the Arts (“AcA”) is a cultural gem in downtown Lafayette, Louisiana. A community-supported nonprofit organization with a mission to bring equitable access to the arts and to provide fair compensation to artists, the AcA supports the creation of new works of art, exhibits, festivals, performances, and public art across an eight-parish region that includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes. Its Executive Director, Sam Oliver, is our guest on this episode of Discover Lafayette.

Sam Oliver is a Lafayette native, a graduate of Lafayette High School, LSU, and Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was previously assistant director for the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. You can listen their conversation here.