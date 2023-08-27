WHAT WE KNOW
After an experiment with the Wing-t last season, head coach Chris Edwards is back to what he knows best in a spread system. It should benefit his team in a big way, with its usual array of gifted skill position players and a solid stable of running backs. The Raiders are led by two outside linebackers on the defensive end that should make for a fast and interchangeable defensive looks.
WHAT WE DON’T
Edwards has question marks around his quarterback position and his offensive line. He’s confident that if his o-line stays healthy they will gel into a solid unit. While the skill guys will be athletic, quarterback is such a vital position in a spread system. If it doesn’t go to plan, it could make for offensive struggles for Northwest.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Raiders are never an easy matchup. With its wide variety of skill players and what looks like a strong defensive unit this year, Northwest possesses potential to cause problems for teams throughout the year. The x-factor will be how the core of the offense, offensive line and quarterback, come together in the long run.
FIVE TO WATCH
Mackenzie Ardoin, LB, 6-4, 215, Sr.
The outside linebacker is a player Edwards believes is one of the best in the state. According to Edwards, he holds offers from Navy and Southeastern La. with interest from a few SEC schools.
Davon Thibodeaux, LB, 6-3, 210, Jr.
The other of Northwest’s feared linebacker duo. Edwards says he doesn’t have offers yet but thinks he might be equally as good as Ardoin and perhaps more athletic.
Reggie Lavergne, WR, 6-0, 160, Soph.
The first of two young gun wideouts, Lavergne’s basketball background has Edwards believing he can be a weapon on the outside.
Markez Davis, WR, 6-2, 150, Fresh.
Freshman starters are rare on the varsity level. Edwards believes Davis can impact his team as a freshman and has an “above the rim” style of play at his position.
Javion Reese, RB/LB, 5-8, 210, Sr.
A tough runner who has started since his sophomore year, Edwards always has a go-to back he can rely on. That will be Reese this year, who Edwards thinks has the ability to help him close out games on both sides of the ball and provide crucial leadership.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Reginald Lavergne (6-0, 170, Soph.)*
WR Markez Davis (6-2, 165, Fr.)
TE Davontae Brown (6-1, 200, Sr.)
OT Caleb Landry (6-1, 230, Sr.)
OG Conner Pitre (6-2, 255, Sr.)
C Johnny Celestine (5-7, 205, Sr.)
OG Deveron Rubin (6-3, 326, Jr.)
OT Curtis Harrision (6-2, 313, Jr.)
QB Jayden Chavis (5-6, 160, Jr.)
RB Javian Reese (5-7, 210, Sr.)*
RB Joseph L. Fontenot (6-0, 165, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Mackenzie Ardoin (6-4, 210, Sr.)*
DT Curtis Harrison (6-2, 313, Jr.)*
DT Jei’Vionne Owens (6-0, 176, Soph.)*
DE Percy Chavis (5-8, 270, Sr.)*
LB Mark Owens (5-10, 200, Sr.)
LB Bri’Lynn Synegal (5-11, 180, Jr.)
LB Davon Thibodeaux (6-2, 205, Jr.)*
CB Hayden Brown (5-7, 140, Soph.)
CB Braylen Offord (5-10, 153, Sr.)*
FS Brayden Batiste (5-7, 168, Jr.)*
SS Ty Sam (5-6, 150, Jr.)*
* - Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Chris Edwards (61-39).
Assistant coaches: Bobby Moore (OL/P), Spencer Nezat (Strength and Conditioning), Mark Cassimere (DL/TE), Chad Sam (ILB/HB), Scottie Williams (DC/S/OLB), John Johnson (CB/K), and Malcolm Sam (WR/RBs/Returners).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 NORTHSIDE
Sept. 7 Crowley
Sept. 15 Beau Chene
Sept. 22 Eunice
Sept. 29 PORT BARRE
Oct. 6 Iota
Oct. 13 CHURCH POINT
Oct. 20 Pine Prairie
Oct. 27 VILLE PLATTE
Nov. 3 Mamou
2022 Results
Beat Northside 21-15
Lost Crowley 21-20
Beat Beau Chene 47-16
Lost Eunice 44-20
Beat Port Barre 25-8
Lost Iota 38-6
Lost Church Point 50-8
Beat Pine Prairie 36-33
Beat Ville Platte 6-0
Beat Mamou 36-6
Playoffs
Lost Iota 28-0
Last 5 years
2022: 6-5
2021: 5-5
2020: 2-5
2019: 5-6
2018: 8-4