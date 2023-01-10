Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. Let's get to the business headlines this morning.
We had an interesting discussion Tuesday as part of the Acadiana Economic Outlook Summit 2023. A panel of local experts Tuesday suggested a promising outlook for jobs and the economy in Acadiana, despite some challenges.
Panelists aid they see strength in a newly emerging regional economy that is diverse, increasingly attractive to young people, and, bolstered by higher education, more agile than in many communities. The Acadiana region, unlike others in the state, has regained its jobs lost during coronavirus shutown in 2020.
You can read the full story here.
Want to watch the summit in its entirety? You can check it out here: bit.ly/acadianaeconomicoutlook2023.
Have a great day.