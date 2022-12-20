Good morning, Acadiana. Let's get going with your business headlines of the day.
The news last night from the City Planning Commission was favorable for those who packed the meeting room. Members voted down a plat approval for the buyers of the old Chase Bank building at the Four Corners area. While no official plans were submitted, preliminary discussion indicated the buyers wanted to put a convenience store and gas station there.
Nearby residents were opposed to it.
You can read the story here.
