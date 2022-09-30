The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana.
This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among the big games taking place in South Louisiana Friday night.
If you're having a hard time finding your game below, CLICK HERE.
Friday's big games
- St. James at Woodlawn
- Carver-Montgomery vs. Catholic - at Mumford
- De La Salle at East Ascension
- Carver-New Orleans at Dutchtown
- Comeaux at Acadiana
- St. Martinville at Lafayette High
- Barbe at Southside
- New Iberia at Carencro
- Denham Springs at St. Thomas More
- Breaux Bridge at Teurlings
- Brother Martin vs. Edna Karr - at Behrman
- Jesuit vs. St. Augustine - at Gormley
- Scotlandville vs. Rummel - at Yenni
- Newman at Pearl River
- Shaw at West Jefferson
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.