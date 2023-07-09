Lee Hedges, the man who coached Terry Bradshaw in high school and remains the last coach to lead a Shreveport school to a public football state championship, has died at 93.
The star athlete at Fair Park in the late 1940s and early 1950s played football (and one year of baseball) at LSU before he found his calling as a prep football coach.
Hedges’ first found a gig as a head coach at Byrd (1956-59). He led the Yellow Jackets to the state championship game in his first season. He moved to Woodlawn (1960-65) and again reached the state title game in 1965 with Bradshaw under center.
The Fifty-Six, Arkansas, native finished his career at Captain Shreve, where he was able to corral that state championship in 1973. He led the Gators to 24 consecutive victories during the 1973 and 1974 seasons.
Hedges, who never fully recovered from a broken hip suffered in a fall at home less than a month ago, finished with a 216-92-10 record and is still placed inside the top 50 for career prep football victories in the state of Louisiana. He earned induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
Following his time at Woodlawn, Bradshaw enjoyed a spectacular career at Louisiana Tech before he corralled four Super Bowl rings. Bradshaw became one of the most famous athletes on the planet, but his bond with Hedges remained undeniable.
Hedges was the presenter when Bradshaw was honored for the Pro Football Hall of Fame “Hometown Hall of Fame” during a ceremony at Woodlawn High School in 2013.
Bradshaw led those gathered in singing “Happy Birthday” for Hedges, who turned 83 that week.
“My only contribution to Terry Bradshaw was that I didn’t mess with his throwing,” the ever-humble Hedges said that day.
Hedges was married to wife, Nell, for 58 years before her passing in 2013.
In 2001, the Caddo Parish School Board approved the renaming of Caddo Parish Stadium (on Captain Shreve High School’s campus) to Lee Hedges Stadium. Following the dedication, during halftime of a Gators football game, some of Hedges’ former Shreve players carried him off the field.
Under Hedges, Shreve went to the playoffs in 15 of 18 seasons and won eight district championships.
During his prep career, Hedges coached stars like Billy Laird, Trey Prather, Bo Harris, Roland Harper and Carlos Pennywell, but often lost in his success on the gridiron and the talent he produced on it was his love for tennis and his impact on the game in the community.
Hedges won 15 state tennis championships as Shreve’s tennis coach. He was inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association-Louisiana High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1987.
According to son Russell, Lee Hedges was “chasing down tennis balls and giving lessons” into his mid-80s, mainly at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club.
Lee Hedges File
(courtesy of Lee Hiller)
Fair Park High School graduate (1947)
All-State halfback at Fair Park
Played football-baseball at LSU (1948-51)
Played professional baseball in Evangeline League
Fair Park High School (1955)
Assistant coach
Byrd High School (1956-59)
Head coach (23-19-3)
Made the playoffs 1956
Played in the 1956 state championship game
Coached NFL player Pat Studstill.
Woodlawn High School (1960-65)
Head coach (47-21-2)
State playoff appearances 1961, 1963, 1964, 1965
Made 1965 state championship game with Terry Bradshaw at quarterback, losing to Sulphur, 12-9.
Named Outstanding Teacher in Caddo Parish in 1963 by Caddo Parish Teachers Association
Named state Class 3A Coach of the Year in 1965
Louisiana Tech University (1966)
Assistant football coach
Captain Shreve High School (1967-84)
Head coach (146-52-4)
Elected president of Louisiana High School Coaches Association in 1973
In 1973 won state championship with 14-0 record
His 1973-74 teams won 24 straight games
Won eight district championships (1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1983)
Went to the playoffs 14 of 18 seasons
Had four undefeated regular seasons (3 undefeated, untied seasons)
Coached NFL athletes: Bo Harris, Roland Harper, Carlos Pennywell, Robert Moore, Derrick Douglas at Captain Shreve
Career record of 216-92-9 ranks No. 1 among Shreveport-Bossier coaches
Had only three losing seasons in 27 seasons
Was Head Tennis coach while at Shreve and led them to 15 State Championships.
Also served as assistant football coach at Southwood High School in 1998
Head coaching record, year-by-year
School Year Record
Byrd 1956 9-4-0
Byrd 1957 7-3-0
Byrd 1958 2-7-2
Byrd 1959 5-5-1
Woodlawn 1960 0-9-0
Woodlawn 1961 9-3-0
Woodlawn 1962 9-2-0
Woodlawn 1963 8-3-1
Woodlawn 1964 10-2-0
Woodlawn 1965 11-2-1
Captain Shreve 1967 1-7-0
Captain Shreve 1968 5-4-2
Captain Shreve 1969 8-2-0
Captain Shreve 1970 10-1-1
Captain Shreve 1971 11-1-1
Captain Shreve 1972 7-4-0
Captain Shreve 1973 14-0-0
Captain Shreve 1974 10-1-0
Captain Shreve 1975 7-3-1
Captain Shreve 1976 8-2-0
Captain Shreve 1977 8-3-0
Captain Shreve 1978 6-4-0
Captain Shreve 1979 8-4-0
Captain Shreve 1980 11-1-0
Captain Shreve 1981 9-2-0
Captain Shreve 1982 6-5-0
Captain Shreve 1983 10-3-0
Captain Shreve 1984 7-5-0
Totals at each school
Byrd (4 years), 23-19-3
Woodlawn (5 years), 47-21-2
Captain Shreve (18 years), 146-52-5
Total (27 years), 216-92-10