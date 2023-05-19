West Feliciana Parish School Superintendent Hollis Milton told School Board members May 16 they should be ready to advertise for construction bids to renovate the old Julius Freyhan High School building before the board loses a state grant.
The private Julius Freyhan Foundation secured $3.9 million in state funds to renovate the building for use as a community center and museum of early education and early Jewish community involvement.
The bids received for the work in 2021 exceeded the amount of money available, about $4.3 million, and the board had to reject the offers.
“Our patience has paid off,” Milton told the board, as he announced that Gov. John Bel Edwards, during a recent visit to parish schools, had approved an additional $500,000 for the project.
Still, the amount of money available is likely to be short of what new bids will be, he said.
“We’re not going to be able to do everything,” Milton said, adding that he plans to meet soon with the architect who designed the renovation plans and a representative of the private foundation to see what could be cut from the project.
With a new governor and many new legislators taking office next year, priorities likely will change, he said.
“My soft goal is to bid the project by August,” Milton said.
The three-story building is adjacent to the School Board office.
Julius Freyhan was a wealthy Jewish immigrant active in post-Civil War community life. He died in 1904 and left $8,000 to help build St. Francisville’s first public school. The school opened in 1905, burned in 1907 and was quickly rebuilt in the same style on the site.
In 2020, the board approved an $88,700 bid to remove asbestos and lead in the building.
The foundation also worked to restore the adjacent Temple Sinai building, which served as a synagogue and later a Presbyterian church.
With a week left in the school year, the board recognized a group of educators and support staff who received honors during the year:
- Dana Wallis, the top school health provider of the year for 2022.
- Britton King, elementary teacher of the year, 2023.
- Teresa Pritchard, 2023 middle school teacher of the year.
- Laura Glaser, 2023 high school teacher of the year.
- Karolyn Taylor, West Feliciana High School, 2023 principal of the year.
- Grant Ollenburger, 2023 school health provider of the year.
- Victoria Bowler, 2023 new teacher of the year.
- Trina Washington, Brittany Arceneaux and Betti Dooley, 2023 outstanding school support employees of the year.
The board also learned that 11 educators have received monetary awards from the West Feliciana Education Foundation for a variety of projects:
- Danielle Ewing and Megbe Hughes, Bains Lower Elementary.
- Corey Gilfoil, Darcy Eckert and LeAnne Branton, Bains Elementary.
- Theresa Pritchard and Brett Craig, West Feliciana Middle School.
- Justin Davenport, Delanea Buffalo and Laneeta Ewing, West Feliciana High School.
- Shannon Milazzo, the parish alternative school.
The board also heard a presentation from Jared Lane Jr., a West Feliciana student who graduated from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, which is sponsored by LSU’s business school. Lane created a company and marketing plan to sell a variety of vegan cookies and related foods. He received three semester hours of credit from LSU for completing the academy.