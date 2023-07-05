Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials at a Wednesday morning news conference pleaded for someone to come forward with information about the shootout at an Independence Day block party that killed four people and injured seven others.
The gunfight broke out in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood late Tuesday night during an annual block party that had a crowd estimated around 200 people, according to local officials. No suspects yet have been identified.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said police were called to the area of Pearl Avenue and Jones Mabry Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after several people apparently shot at each other during the party, an event which he said has not been marked by violence in past years. The shootout's details still are under investigation, but Smith said it's likely many of the victims were bystanders simply enjoying the party.
Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district where the shootout occurred, organized the news conference Wednesday. It took place at an active police scene on Jones Mabry Road just steps away from where shell casings marked with evidence tags still littered the street. The fourth victim killed in the night's violence had been found a short time before the conference began.
Taylor expressed her sadness and her anger before calling on the community to help police capture those responsible.
"I don't have the words to share with you right now that's going to make you feel any better. So at this point what I am looking for is justice, and I am looking for justice for these families. I want that justice to reflect full prosecution — full prosecution. No sympathy, no empathy, because you didn't give any empathy to the people that you hurt. None," Taylor said. "If there is anyone who was there last night, this morning, as people have faced this trauma, I am asking you, with all diligence, to please share your information. You don't have to give your name, but I am asking you to share your information. Because the one thing that we need to do is to make sure we send a clear, precise message that you will not get away with this."
Smith echoed Taylor's call for public support.
"We need your help. Many of you that are listening or will see this were here last night and saw what happened. Many of you have heard what happened. We ask that you please give us a call. Help us to bring those that are responsible for this to justice," he said.
Some neighborhood residents described a chaotic scene as the shootout unfolded. Some living in the area still were feeling shock and fear Wednesday morning.
Terry Savannah, who lives and grew up near the shooting scene, said he was down the block when gunfire first erupted. It was quickly apparent the sudden noise wasn't firecrackers, and he said what was obviously gunfire lasted for several minutes.
"It was panic. It was trying to find your loved ones, trying to make sure this person is OK or that person is OK, trying to call your parents. You had some youngsters out here whose parents, I'm quite sure, were nervous and scared and trying to find what happened to their kids," Savannah said. "I knew the ones that were injured and some that are deceased."
Shreveport police have not yet publicly identified the victims.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux lamented the incident as another example of an accelerating gun violence problem. Shreveport has registered at least 40 homicides already this year.
"Every death, every injury from gun violence affects all of us and diminishes us as a community. These deaths, these injuries are no exception," Arceneaux said. "The injury is severe to the neighborhood. I'm asking every citizen to pray, to support, to provide information so that the healing process can begin as quickly as possible. The violence that we're experiencing appears to be an epidemic. We cannot and will not tolerate it. We're a better community than this."
Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, who represents the area where the shootings occurred, recognized the pain in the neighborhood and called for swift justice.
"This street is family tight. Everybody is real close. This community is hurting right now. Those that were involved did a senseless act last night, and this stuff needs to stop," Johnson said. "We want to bring justice today. Not tomorrow, today."
State Rep. Cedric Glover said Wednesday the current level of gun violence in Shreveport calls for corrective, cross-jurisdiction action. He pointed to heightened homicide levels and the multi-jurisdiction responses in 1990 and 1993 as probable precursors.
"I believe that this is the kind of situation that explains why it is that throughout the course of this city's history, there has been times when there has been a need for an all-hands-on-deck response to the types of public safety challenges that we face within this city," Glover said. "Looking at where the homicide total stands at this point with it being over 40 at just the halfway point of the year, I believe we are yet again at another one of those points where it cannot be possible for any of us, whether we're state officials, city officials, parish officials, federal officials, to stay within our respective silos because all the people, not just within this neighborhood but the neighborhoods throughout northwest Louisiana, look at us for solutions to these issues and challenges."
Independence Day weekend and the days that followed were marked by mass shootings nationwide, including in Fort Worth, Texas, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. There were more than 20 mass shootings, including the MLK neighborhood shooting, in the United States between July 1-5, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
Anyone with information about this incident can share their information with police by contacting Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.