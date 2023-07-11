Ardagh Group plans to shutter its Ruston area glass plant and will lay off the 257 workers employed there, according to a notice the company filed with the state.
The plant will cease operations “on or about” July 17, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice the company sent the Louisiana Workforce Commission on June 21.
“The company expects the employment loss for the affected employees to be permanent,” the letter said.
The plant is located at 4241 La. 563 in Simsboro, near the highway’s intersection with Interstate 20 and less than 10 miles from Ruston.
Ardagh Group, headquartered in Luxembourg, makes metal and glass packaging at 65 production facilities in 16 countries. It employs more than 20,000 people, according to the company’s website.
The closure is in response to “recent weakness in market demand,” according to a statement from Ardagh. The company is making “certain adjustments” to its manufacturing footprint, which involves shutting down the Ruston plant and another facility in Wilson, North Carolina.
“Existing customers of these facilities will continue to be supplied from alternative locations in our network,” the company statement said.
Ardagh officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about plans for affected workers at the Ruston plant.
The plant also laid off more than 220 workers in 2018, according to its WARN notice then. At the time, Ardagh cited a growing plastics market that was eating into its business. The Ruston facility employed around 450 people before those layoffs, which state officials had hoped would be temporary.
The state was not planning to claw back tax revenue from Ardagh’s Ruston plant following those job losses because the facility was still in compliance with its state incentive contract, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said at the time. Louisiana’s lucrative tax incentives, such as the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, are typically tied to job creation requirements.