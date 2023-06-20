At peak outage, nearly 250,000 SWEPCO customers were without power. By Monday afternoon, an estimated 112,000 remained without power, according to a news release. By 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 83,885 total customers were without power.

Approximately 32,560 Caddo Parish and 9,855 Bossier Parish customers were without electricity around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the utility’s website. A total of about 46,840 Louisiana customers were without power at that time.

SWEPCO still expects complete restoration of power in Shreveport-Bossier will take until Saturday night. But Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said Tuesday he’s hopeful results will outpace expectations.

“I hope it’s a good deal before Saturday. I hope, maybe, Thursday,” Campbell said. “I’m pushing them hard, hard, hard, but there’s only so much pushing you can do when it’s 100 degrees. They’re doing everything they can do.”