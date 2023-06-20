Lights and air conditioning are switching back online for thousands of northwest Louisiana residents in the wake of Friday's violent storm, but it’s still expected many will suffer in the dark and the heat until later this week.
Southwestern Electric Power Company President and Chief Operating Officer Brett Mattison at a news conference Monday called the storm which knocked over trees and powerlines across the Ark-La-Tex early Friday morning “the worst transmission-impacted storm I’ve ever seen in my career.” But by Tuesday afternoon, repair crews had achieved significant restoration.
At peak outage, nearly 250,000 SWEPCO customers were without power. By Monday afternoon, an estimated 112,000 remained without power, according to a news release. By 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 83,885 total customers were without power.
Approximately 32,560 Caddo Parish and 9,855 Bossier Parish customers were without electricity around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the utility’s website. A total of about 46,840 Louisiana customers were without power at that time.
SWEPCO still expects complete restoration of power in Shreveport-Bossier will take until Saturday night. But Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said Tuesday he’s hopeful results will outpace expectations.
“I hope it’s a good deal before Saturday. I hope, maybe, Thursday,” Campbell said. “I’m pushing them hard, hard, hard, but there’s only so much pushing you can do when it’s 100 degrees. They’re doing everything they can do.”
An Appalachian Power line mechanic died Monday at his hotel in Marshall, Texas, according to a statement from American Electric Power, which owns SWEPCO. He was in east Texas conducting storm restoration work. An investigation is ongoing.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues,” the statement read.
SWEPCO’s transmission systems took unprecedented damage in the storm, and distribution systems bringing electricity from substations to customers won’t operate until they’re repaired, SWEPCO spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte said. The need to find and repair disabled parts of the hundreds-of-miles-long transmission system is increasing restoration times.
“That transmission system had such significant damage that we had to make repairs on that, and we had to figure out where those repairs were needed first before we could even understand what we needed to do on the distribution system on the local level that’s impacting homes and businesses that are without power,” Marcotte said.
According to Marcotte, Shreveport-Bossier will take the longest to fully restore because it’s where the winds blew hardest.
Mattison, a north Bossier resident, said Monday the storm was “totally unexpected.”
"I've never seen anything like what I witnessed. With the debris, with the leaves and everything pounding against the house, I knew right then that this was going to be a problem for us,” Mattison said.
The storm forced offline more than 50 transmission lines, which send electricity from power plants to substations, and impacted more than 60 substations according to SWEPCO. The storm knocked over more than 300 utility poles, and more than 100 transformers needed to be replaced as of Monday afternoon.
About 70% of SWEPCO’s transmission system had been restored by Tuesday afternoon, Marcotte said. More than 3,000 utility workers are involved in restoration efforts with their labor focused on the transmission system.
“We won’t sleep, we won’t stop until that last light is on,” Mattison said Monday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, estimates for full restoration of power were:
- Shreveport District in Louisiana – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Natchitoches District in Louisiana – 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Texarkana District in Texas – 10 p.m. Wednesday
- Longview District in Texas – 10 p.m. Friday
Contact SWEPCO customer service personnel with any questions about your service. You can report downed lines and other hazards to SWEPCO at 888-218-3919 or online at https://www.swepco.com/outages/report/