When an early-morning storm knocked the power offline for hundreds of thousands of people on June 16, a clock started ticking. The hardships have grown every hour for those still waiting for the lights to come on.
The Louisiana Health Department said Thursday a 62-year-old woman in Caddo was found dead Wednesday in an area that didn't have electricity for an extended period of time. The death was heat- and storm-related, according to the health department.
A week without electricity across northwest Louisiana left many residents in sweltering heat with their refrigerated food and critical medicines spoiling. The solution – fixing the energy grid – is clear, but getting help to individuals in the meantime is a different issue.
A faith-based nonprofit in north Louisiana is trying to tackle that problem with hopes its efforts will help with future crises.
North Louisiana Interfaith sent a text message blast to registered voters in Caddo and Bossier parishes Sunday asking recipients to fill out a survey identifying their conditions and most critical needs. More than 4,000 answered initially, many with dire testimonials of their struggle to wait out the Southwestern Electric Power Company power system repair process, which is expected to last until Saturday.
“People are still filling it out,” said North Louisiana Interfaith organizer Nathanael Wills. “It’s already more than we can handle.”
The spreadsheet North Louisiana Interfaith compiled from their data has been put to work immediately, allowing the group and its volunteers to make deliveries of ice, water and food this week to those in critical need. But Wills thinks the data still can do more.
“What we’ve stood up over the past few days is impressive, and it needs to be scaled,” Wills said. “There is a lot of good that has taken place in getting people’s power back on, but for people that are on Day 7 — that’s super intense and rough in this heat.”
The North Louisiana Interfaith survey asked respondents to identify their location and electricity status to get a better grip on where outages had locals in the dark, Wills said. But they also were asked to rate their risk and identify medical issues related to the outage.
“There was still such widespread outage, and people were really needing help. They had food that was spoiling and no way to keep it, and within the Shreveport area we have a large population that are on types of medication that need to be refrigerated and with breathing issues,” said Kitty Batterton, who leads communications and logistics for North Louisiana Interfaith.
Responses could be filtered by medical, food and water and transportation needs, and North Louisiana Interfaith assigned scores to each based on the overall severity of their case. A worker also was assigned to read and process testimonials respondents provided.
“Those that were ranked higher because of their largest concerns were some of the first that we contacted,” Batterton said.
North Louisiana Interfaith immediately shared their spreadsheet with local emergency officials. Their own efforts started will call banking, but it became quickly apparent some people needed help as soon as possible.
North Louisiana Interfaith mobilized Tuesday to make deliveries to some of the survey respondents in greatest need, responding to more than 80 locations with ice, water and food, Batterton said. They then organized a larger, more widespread effort Wednesday.
“We had specific people to go visit who had called in and done a survey. We went out to those locations and they didn’t have power, they didn’t have water and they didn’t have anything to stay cool so we gave them two bags of ice, a case of water and some snacks,” said volunteer Roberta Moses. “Everybody was so happy. Once you get to one neighbor, they tell you the next neighbor needs some."
About 25 volunteers showed up Wednesday to deliver bagged supplies and ice throughout the region. They arrived at Shreveport’s C & C Beaird Family Life Center behind Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and got a quick mission briefing before loading up their cars.
Wills reminded volunteers their deliveries were about more than supply runs. Making human contact means just as much, he said.
“We’re human, right? And we’ve all been through some stuff, no matter how much we dodged it or not or how severe it’s been,” Wills told volunteers. “So, this is what you’re doing today. It’s not just about that bag of ice or that water — it’s listening to people.”
Wills said delivery efforts were the best short-term solution North Louisiana Interfaith had available. But the data collection was the group’s first function during the crisis, and Wills is trying to get it to local governments so more can be done as the crisis continues.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, about 12,000 Caddo residents and about 1,900 Bossier residents still were without power, according to SWEPCO.
“Having this kind of data the way we do is daunting and scary, but we don’t get it so that we can try to fix it all. We try to get it in the right hands,” Wills said. “What we’re trying to think about going forward is: can we get more detailed maps of the current outages down to the street level, down to which side of the street, and then take larger-scale deliveries and go block-by-block with the ice.”
North Louisiana Interfaith met with members of the Caddo Parish Commission, Parish Administrator Erica Bryant and Louisiana Department of Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte Tuesday. The group then met with Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux Wednesday to share their information and with Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell on Thursday.
Arceneaux said North Louisiana Interfaith’s efforts may be helpful in future crises.
“The thing I was most impressed with was they thought to use text messages from the voter registration records, which I thought was ingenious, and not something that those of us who have been communicating or trying to communicate with the public had thought of,” Arceneaux said. “I think it will help us a lot as we do the post-crisis evaluation of what did we learn from this.”
Having perused some the testimonials sent to North Louisiana Interfaith, Arceneaux said his biggest takeaway was there’s room to improve communication to residents about some life-saving resources local governments had made available over the last week.
“What it tells me is we have some resources that are available to people that they weren’t aware were available to them, like that, though I think most people knew were the shelter was, the shelter had an oxygen exchange. A number of people who responded to them said they didn’t have a way to refill their oxygen when, in fact, there is a way to do that,” Arceneaux said.
Wills said their limited resources, especially around transportation, have necessarily limited North Louisiana Interfaith’s capacity to respond to the number of needs they’ve identified. But he said conversations with government leaders show promise for the future.
“The government’s response, in partnership with the community organizations’ response, has got to have a better look at the detail of power outage,” Wills said. “They told us, ‘this is really helpful’ and ‘this is hard to get,’ and they all want to know ‘how’d you get it.’ And we tell them, and we tell them we want to do this partnership with them going forward.”