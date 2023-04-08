Baton Rouge Spanish Group
Learn to speak, read and write Spanish at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Spanish class meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Call (225) 955-1701 for further information.
Moving Day Baton Rouge to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s disease
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host Moving Day Baton Rouge at the Paula Manship YMCA at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. The in-person event promotes movement and exercise, which are proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms. During the event, community members are given the opportunity to participate in exercise demos, play pickleball, interact with sponsors with valuable resources, and enjoy music and food.
It is one of 45 community events taking place across the country this year. Funds raised through Moving Day will support cutting-edge research, care and education programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.
Acadie/Acadiana Student Exchange
The Center for Louisiana Studies has announced a new student exchange between the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Université de Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada.
The program aims to pair two students from the two institutions for a two-month residency, one month each at these respective institutions, where they will develop a research or creative project that will in some way intersect with the shared cultural and historical relationships between Louisiana and the Acadian regions of Canada.
Apply by Friday, April 14. More information can be found on UL's Center for Louisiana Studies website.
Event to increase the number of donors in Louisiana to be held this week
Saving Lives One Mile at a Time, an organ donation awareness event, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the LSU Parade grounds.
Organized by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, in partnership with Organ Trail and the Red Cross, the free event will include free food, activities and informational booths.
Students and members of the community can stop by, participate in the event and learn about the benefits of registering to be an organ donor.