We’ve reviewed the best Athletic Greens alternatives to meet your daily nutritional requirements. Whether you’re an avid gym-goer, athlete, or simply want to incorporate more fruits and veggies into your diet, we’ve listed the top green powder supplement alternatives you should try instead of Athletic Greens.
Due to its high price point and extremely high nutrient density, AG1 isn’t for everyone. Greens powder can't replace a healthy, well-balanced diet, but it can provide your daily essential vitamins and minerals.
What is a Super Greens Powder?
If you’ve followed the health and wellness industry the past few years, you have likely come across the term "super greens powder." But what is it, exactly?
A super greens powder is a dietary supplement containing a blend of nutrient-rich greens, such as kale, spinach, broccoli, and other superfoods like spirulina and chlorella. All greens powders are designed to provide a concentrated dose of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Super greens powders are typically mixed with water or a favorite beverage and can be consumed once or twice a day as part of a healthy diet. They're a convenient option for those who may not have access to fresh greens or want to ensure they get a wide variety of nutrients. In addition to their nutritional benefits, supergreens powders have also been linked to improved energy levels, digestion, and immune function.
When choosing a super greens powder, finding a reputable brand that uses high-quality, organic ingredients is crucial. Reading reviews and consulting with a healthcare professional can also help you find the best option for your needs.
What is Athletic Greens AG1?
Athletic Greens AG1 is one of the best greens powders because it contains 75 ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, and adaptogens (fungi and herbs that benefit your health). AG1 is used by many people to meet their daily nutritional needs, but it was originally made to help athletes improve their performance by replacing vitamins and minerals they lose through sweat.
Compared to other greens powders, AG1 contains far more than your daily recommended nutrient intake. This is beneficial for high-performance athletes, but for non-athletes who don’t need such a high vitamin intake, it could lead to health issues such as a vitamin overdose. That’s why it’s important to assess whether AG1 is the right green powder for you.
The Athletic Greens alternatives listed below are ideal for those who want an affordable Athletic Greens alternative that also contains all the essential nutrients you need.
Why You Should Consider AG1 Alternatives
If you're a health-conscious individual, chances are you've heard of Athletic Greens. This popular supplement has gained a reputation for its extensive list of nutrient-rich superfoods packed into one scoop. However, it's important to consider whether Athletic Greens is the right choice for you. Here are a few reasons why you may want to consider switching from Athletic Greens:
Cost: Athletic Greens is relatively expensive compared to similar supplements on the market. If you want to save some money while still getting the nutrients you need, it may be worth considering a more affordable alternative.
Taste: While Athletic Greens offers a range of flavors, some users have reported that the taste can be unpleasant. If you're not a fan of the taste, it may be difficult to stick to a daily supplement routine.
Personal needs: Everyone's nutritional needs are different, and while Athletic Greens offers a comprehensive blend of nutrients, it may not be tailored to your specific needs.
Ultimately, the decision to switch from Athletic Greens should be based on your personal preferences and needs. Consider the cost, taste, and your individual nutritional requirements before switching to a different supplement.
The Best Alternatives to Athletic Greens
The eight alternatives to Athletic Greens all contain unique blends. We’ve also tested them to ensure they contain the signature ingredients you would expect in a greens powder.
We’ve reviewed the benefits and drawbacks of the top super green powders and how much each blend costs compared to Athletic Greens.
Remember, a one-time purchase for 30 servings of AG1 costs $99, which comes to $3.33 per daily serving.
1. Ensō Supergreens
Ensō Supergreens is at the top of the list thanks to its high superfood content and other ingredients designed to replace one serving of greens. For those who don’t eat enough fresh fruit and vegetables, Supergreens is the solution for receiving enough essential nutrients at a great price.
Its super greens powder has more than 20 organic superfoods and is free of herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful ingredients. Third-party testing ensures the blend is free of metals and toxins. It’s also one of the best greens powders for bloating.
The refreshing mint flavor of Ensō Supergreens doesn’t have the earthy flavor or grassy undertones found in many green powders, which makes it easy to drink every day.
Pros:
High superfood content
Organic superfoods
Digestive and gut health support
Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, caffeine-free, and sugar-free
Organic and made in a GMP-certified facility
Refreshing mint flavor
Cons:
Thin texture
Only available online
Price: 30 servings for $39.99
Price per serving: $1.33
Bottom Line: At $2 less per serving, Ensō Supergreens is the most effective greens powder alternative to Athletic Greens AG1. It’s excellent for improving nutrition and promoting a healthier gut biome.
2. Vibrant Health Green Vibrance
Vibrant Health Green Vibrance gives you a powder that is full of vitamins and minerals to help you get more of what you need every day. Vibrant Health says that its Green Vibrance blend improves overall health, stabilizes blood sugar levels, strengthens muscles, increases endurance, and detoxifies the body.
This green powder focuses on what Green Vibrance calls the "four pillars" of health: circulation, immunity, digestion, and nutrition. The company’s approach to health as a whole led them to create a 70-ingredient formula with superfoods like spirulina, wheat grass, organic spinach, and beetroot.
This formula also has plant enzymes and probiotics, which help keep your gut healthy and help your body absorb important nutrients.
Pros:
Highest dose of probiotic blend per serving out of any greens powder
Focuses on total-body wellness
Over 70 ingredients
Cons:
Not organic
Not sugar-free
Does not offer a money-back guarantee
Not GMP registered by the NSF
Price: $82.40 for 60 servings
Price per serving: $1.4
Bottom Line: Green Vibrance is one of the most trusted greens powders on the market and, next to AG1, has the most superfoods and probiotic support.
3. Live Conscious Beyond Greens
Beyond Greens is great for anyone looking for a green powder that promotes mental clarity and boosts energy levels. It contains a unique green tea leaf extract and mushroom blend to help you focus and have more steady, clean energy.
Customers say Beyond Greens helps them replace coffee and brewed black or green tea to make it through an afternoon slump. Their formula contains matcha, which is a green tea extract that is strong and very concentrated.
Although the proportion of each superfood and the nutrient-dense ingredient is written on the label, the RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) of each vitamin and mineral is not listed.
You can look to Beyond Greens as a supportive super greens powder for your energy, mental and physical health, and gut health.
Pros:
Great for gut health
Made in the USA
Contains probiotics and green tea leaf extract
Gluten-free
Cons:
Contains caffeine
Does not feature conventional superfoods like leafy greens
Price: $36.99 for 30 servings
Price per serving: $1.23
Bottom Line: It’s unclear how much of each ingredient is included in Live Conscious Beyond Greens. However, its ingredients list and probiotic blend make it a great choice for anyone looking for alternatives to Athletic Greens.
4. Amazing Grass Greens Blend
For gut health support, the Amazing Grass Greens formula combines leafy greens such as organic kale and spinach, whole vegetables, antioxidant-rich organic fruits, a raw digestive enzyme blend, and a probiotic blend. Because of this focus on gut health, Amazing Grass Greens is one of the best super greens powders.
It’s a well-rounded product that includes a mix of fruits and vegetables such as organic wheat grass, barley, alfalfa grasses, spinach, spirulina, raspberry, acerola cherry, and acai berry.
While the greens portion of the recipe delivers vitamins and 11% of your RDA of fiber (based on a daily intake of 2,000 calories), their super greens powder is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and ease inflammation.
If you’re looking for a greens powder to boost your immune system, the generous doses of vitamins C and K make Amazing Grass a great alternative to Athletic Greens.
Pros:
Includes pre and probiotics to support digestive health
Contains alkalizing fruits and vegetables
Great source of vitamins C and K, as well as fiber
Cons:
Not a significant source of other vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids
Product is not third-party tested
Price: $39.99 for a one-time order of 30 servings
Price per serving: $1.33
Bottom Line: Each serving of Amazing Grass Super Greens has two servings of fruits and vegetables, plus vitamins and fiber that help the immune system. Added enzymes and probiotics promote good digestive health.
5. Garden of Life Green Superfoods Blend
Garden of Life Green Superfoods Blend is a certified B corporation, which means that when they make certified organic products, they follow strict social and environmental rules.
The vegan formula in its superfood blend contains the same ingredients as many super greens powders, with the addition of some fruits, seeds, legumes, and sprouts that provide additional health benefits.
This 40-ingredient blend is made to alkalize the body, keep its pH levels stable, help detoxify it, and support naturally healthy energy levels all day long. Additionally, it tastes great mixed in water despite not containing any added sugar.
Pros:
Certified organic ingredients
NSF-certified and non-GMO verified
Gluten- and dairy-free
Cons:
Low doses of B vitamins
Frequently sold out
Price: 30 servings for $39.19
Price per serving: $1.30
Bottom Line: Garden of Life produces high-quality green powders and other dietary supplements packed with essential nutrients that are excellent for filling in nutritional gaps, such as low levels of vitamins A and K.
6. Bloom Greens & Superfoods
If you’re on TikTok, you may have seen videos for Bloom Greens & Superfoods. This super greens powder supplement has taken social media by storm, with dozens of users creating videos about its positive impact on their digestive health.
Unsurprisingly, Bloom's primary goal with its greens powder is to promote healthy digestion. Instead of trying to fill nutritional gaps, their blend focuses on giving natural energy and getting rid of bloating.
If you don't like the taste of traditionally grassy greens powder, you'll love Bloom’s other flavors, such as berry, mango, and coconut.
Pros:
Made from over 30 superfood ingredients
Contains a supportive digestive enzyme blend and dairy-free probiotics
Specifically designed to treat bloating
Cons:
Not third-party tested for purity
Thick texture that can be hard to dissolve
Price: $39.99 for 30 servings
Price per serving: $1.33
Bottom Line: While it may not be the best source of dietary fiber, vitamins, or minerals, Bloom Greens & Superfoods is a good source of antioxidants and supports digestive health.
7. Your Super Super Greens Mix
Your Super’s laid-back Super Greens formula contains just six ingredients, making it one of this list's simpler super greens powders.
Even with a streamlined ingredient list, their blend provides vitamins A, C, and D. Each serving also provides two grams of fiber (7% RDV) and 1 gram of protein.
Created by Michael Kuech and Kristel De Groot, two former professional tennis players, this greens superfood powder was made by people passionate about whole foods and plant-based living. It's a great alternative to Athletic Greens for those who care about quality over quantity and value organic products.
Pros:
Contains baobab, an ingredient not common in most green powders
Streamlined list of organic ingredients
Made in NSF Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facilities
Cons:
No digestive enzymes or probiotics to aid digestion
Low potency compared to more comprehensive blends
Price: $29.99 for 30 servings
Price per serving: $0.99
Bottom Line: Your Super is a certified B corporation dedicated to helping the world through humanitarian efforts and organic products. That’s why their sustainable practices make this green powder stand out.
8. Organifi Green Juice
Organifi Green Juice is a great super green powder for nourishing the mind and body. Aside from physical nutrients, we also have to consider how our diet can influence our stress levels, impacting everything from blood pressure to sleep quality.
Organifi strives to use adaptogens and superfoods as all-natural stress relievers. Ingredients likeashwagandha root extract and organic moringa leaf powder help lower and regulate cortisol levels.
The company thinks that stable stress hormones can naturally reduce cravings that lead to overeating and bloating and improve your mood throughout the day. This can be a great Athletic Greens alternative if you’re more interested in the mental health benefits of green powders.
Pros:
Focuses on stress reduction
USDA-certified Organic ingredients
Optimized for weight loss support
Cons:
Not suitable for anyone with tree nut allergies (it contains coconut)
Not much cheaper than AG1
Doesn’t contain any probiotics or enzymes for digestive health
Price: $65.95 for 30 servings
Price per serving: $2.33 per serving
Bottom line: Organifi Green Juice uses a combination of superfoods and adaptogenic ingredients that contain vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. Its ingredients also naturally reduce stress.
Key Considerations for Super Greens Powders
Regardless of which greens supplement you ultimately choose, there are some qualities and features that you should look for when deciding.
Ingredients
Research the top superfoods and super greens to know which are most relevant to your health. Staples in all of the best powders include spinach, organic chlorella, spirulina, and broccoli.
Also, look for formulas that include probiotics and digestive enzymes. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut and help maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms in the digestive tract. When consumed regularly, probiotics can improve digestion, boost immunity, and even enhance mood. Digestive enzymes are proteins that help break down macronutrients in food, making it easier for the body to absorb and utilize them.
Nutritional Content
How many vitamins do you need in a daily supplement? Remember, you should add green powders to your existing diet rather than replace fresh fruits and vegetables.
The nutritional content should also include fiber, protein, and sodium considerations. Watch out for greens powders that aren’t gluten-free, soy-free, or dairy-free if you have allergies or intolerances.
Organic Ingredients
Ideally, the super greens formula you select will use only organic superfoods. Organic farming practices typically use fewer pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and other toxic chemicals that can be present in non-organic foods. This means that organic superfoods are less likely to have harmful residues that could hurt your health and the environment.
Organic farming practices also promote soil health and biodiversity, which can lead to more nutrient-dense crops. Some of these practices include prioritizing soil fertility, crop rotation, and natural pest management methods, all of which help increase the nutritional content of plants. We recommend choosing a certified organic powder to ensure it has the healthiest ingredients.
Serving Size
Ensure that your greens superfood powder's serving size provides enough vitamins and nutrients for your dietary needs. Alternatively, look for one that provides a higher dose of a specific vitamin or mineral that you don’t get enough of in your diet.
It’s also important to ensure that the nutrients you consume are not in excess, as this could lead to amultivitamin overdose.
Brand Reputation
Look into the backstory and online perception of any greens superfood powder brands you’re considering. What certifications do they have? What do people say about their customer service? Are they active online and continuously engaging with their audience? Check their official website, social media pages, and off-site reviews to learn more about them.
Final Thoughts
It’s important to look for an alternative to Athletic Greens that suits your unique body, lifestyle, and dietary needs. With 20+ organic superfoods, probiotics, and enzyme blends, a delicious taste, and numerous health benefits, Ensō Supergreens meets all the criteria of a high-quality green powder. This product is allergen-friendly, third-party tested, and GMP-certified, which means customers know exactly what they are getting with each drop of green juice. Due to its reasonable price point, Ensō Supergreens also makes it easy to support healthy digestion, boost immunity, and increase energy levels long-term.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Athletic Greens work?
Athletic Greens claims its powder contains ingredients shown to benefit both mental and physical health. However, any greens powder’s benefits cannot be guaranteed. What benefits you gain will depend on factors like your activity level and overall eating habits.
Is Athletic Greens healthy?
AG1 combines 75 superfood ingredients that are great for the body, but the formula contains too many vitamins and minerals for most people. Consider whether another greens supplement could provide the nutritional support you require at a lower, safer dose than AG1.
How do I cancel an Athletic Greens subscription?
If you want to cancel and try a cheaper Athletic Greens alternative, contact their customer support team at support@athleticgreens.com or 1-888-390-4029. A live chat feature is available on their website, which you can easily access from the bottom of the left-hand sidebar of their FAQs page.
Does Athletic Greens contain iron?
AG1 contains no iron, so you won’t have to worry about consuming too much if you drink Athletic Greens daily. However, it contains other minerals, such as zinc, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. Because it doesn’t have any iron, AG1 can’t replace eating iron-rich foods. However, several Athletic Greens alternatives do contain iron.
Is Athletic Greens legit?
Athletic Greens is NSF-certified for clean ingredients, and they make all of their products in NSF Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facilities. These facilities are also TGA-registered, which means they have been reviewed and approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, a regulatory body for vitamins, supplements, and other medical products.