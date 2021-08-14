For 50 years, a successful membership program has been a cornerstone of Acadian Ambulance by providing numerous benefits to individuals and the community. Today, with health care and safety more important than ever, those benefits can provide peace of mind.
Individuals and families can now renew or sign up for an Acadian membership through Friday, September 10. The coverage period will run from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022. A year-long membership is $84 for an individual or family, $69 for someone with traditional Medicare and a supplemental policy or $84 for someone with only Medicare or a Medicare HMO. Family memberships include the applicant, spouse and children up to 26 years of age.
By becoming an Acadian member, a person receives a 30 percent discount on billed ambulance charges in the Acadian service area, access to specialized customer service and billing assistance, enrollment in a savings network that allows for discounts on thousands of products and services, free security setup by Acadian Total Security and a 10 percent discount on monthly monitoring rates of Acadian On Call medical alert systems.
“The membership program has been a core part of Acadian since we started in 1971,” said Caitlin Russo, Acadian Companies’ senior marketing and public relations strategist. “In addition to providing benefits to our members, it helps us give back to the community. We provide free standby services at high school football games and other community events throughout our service area, and we are able to do that because of our robust membership program.”
Memberships may be purchased or renewed online at www.myacadian.com or by calling 1-800-256-JOIN (5646).
While patient safety and comfort has always been at the forefront of Acadian’s mission, it has become even more important over the past year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Russo said all Acadian personnel wear masks and other personal protective equipment on every call. Each unit goes through an intense decontamination and cleaning process after each patient is transported.
“Our medical directors and safety department are always keeping updated on the latest guidelines and whether we need to make any changes,” Russo said. “We have strict safety and cleaning protocols to protect both our medics and our patients. We want to ensure we have the safest possible environment for everyone.”
Because of those measures, Russo said all individuals are encouraged to call 911 in an emergency and not delay necessary medical treatment.
“All of our medics are highly trained and able to handle medical emergencies, even in the circumstances we are in now,” Russo said.
Acadian Ambulance began operations on September 1, 1971 with three young co-founders, two ambulances and eight medics covering 279 square miles in Lafayette Parish. Today, Acadian encompasses six divisions: Acadian Ambulance, Acadian Total Security, Acadian Air Med, Executive Aircraft Charter Service, the National EMS Academy and Safety Management Systems. The service area includes portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.acadian.com.