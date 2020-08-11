Signing up for an annual Acadian Ambulance membership is easier than ever, with multiple benefits for both the member and the community.
This year’s membership enrollment and renewal deadline is Friday, September 11. Individuals can sign up or renew online at www.myacadian.com or by calling 800-256-JOIN (5646).
To make membership even more valuable, the program was expanded a few years ago to include not only discounts on ambulance charges, but also on “Acadian On Call” medical alert systems and security and home automation systems from Acadian Total Security. Plus, members can save on a wide range of products and services they use every day, including groceries, travel, automotive products, electronics, entertainment and more.
Current and new Acadian members will also receive a 50 percent discount on COVID-19 tests offered by Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies. The tests are being conducted at the Acadian facility at 2916 North University Avenue in Lafayette. The nasal swab tests are done by appointment, which means no waiting in line. Results are available within 24 to 48 hours. The tests are $250 for non-members and $125 for Acadian members.
Acadian members save 30 percent on most billed ambulance charges within the Acadian service area. That equals an average of about $225 in savings for each transport, said Randall Mann, vice president of marketing and public relations for Acadian Companies.
“With our added benefits, members can save money every day, not only when they use the ambulance service.” Mann said. “They will also have access to a special VIP Concierge line for specialized customer service and billing assistance.”
But it isn’t just Acadian members who directly benefit from signing up.
“The funds generated by membership help to support our community service and outreach, such as providing standbys, at no cost, at area high school games, fairs and festivals, etc.,” Mann said. “The monies also help our Acadian Explorer Posts, part of Scouts of America and geared to teens interested in medical careers.”
Acadian Ambulance established the membership program in 1971 and is the largest employee-owned ambulance service in the nation. Today, Acadian Ambulance has a fleet of 600 ambulances and 12 medical helicopters that serve more than 24 million residents and cover nearly 57,000 square miles in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
The annual cost is $84 for a standard membership (individual or family) or $69 per year with a person with traditional Medicare and a supplemental policy. A 10 percent discount is available when you sign up with a group of 10 or more memberships. Family memberships cover the applicant and their spouse, as well as children up to 26 years old living in the same household.
For more information on membership benefits, visit www.myacadian.com.