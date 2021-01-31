On February 1, 1991, one of the region’s best-known vehicle dealerships opened when Adrian Vega welcomed customers to Acadiana Dodge. Through the years, the place became famous for its location “under the big American flag, across from the airport.”
For Vega, that flag was much more than a landmark. It represented the culmination of a dream that started when he moved to America as a Cuban refugee at the age of 12. Vega began his career sweeping floors before moving up through the ranks until he was in a position to purchase the dealership with his wife, Rita.
The company grew so much that two other locations were eventually added, Acadiana Mazda in Lafayette as well as Acadiana Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat South in historic Abbeville. The dealership also continually added new models. Today, customers can choose from Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Fiat. The dealership is still in the family, with Vega’s daughter Christa Billeaud now in charge of operations.
“It’s a true American success story,” said General Manager Glen Fritscher. “Mr. Vega and his wife developed a wonderful business while also giving a lot to the community. The fact that it has always been family-owned is tremendous. We have a lot of employees who have been here for the entire 30 years. It’s not a corporation. It really is a family.”
Fritscher said a main part of the business’ success and longevity has been adapting to new ways of operating. In the early days, salespeople would call finance companies and other transactions were done via written letters. Today, that communication takes place via email and online transactions. In addition, the dealership went from having no online presence to now having an extensive website, plus social media pages. Fritscher estimated that 60 to 70 percent of the dealership’s advertising budget is now spent online.
“The internet has changed the way people shop for cars and buy cars,” he said. “The average customer used to go to four or five dealerships before buying a car. Now, they go to one to finalize a purchase. They’re getting all of their information online. When they walk in, they know what they want to pay and the product they want.”
Fritscher said that means that the dealership has had to focus more on training sales staff so they are prepared to answer questions, since customers today usually have done extensive research about the vehicles they have in mind.
“After people go online, they know what they want to talk about,” he said. “Often, they will zero in on a specific model and they come in with a wealth of information. We’ve had to train our sales force so they are ready when those customers come in with specific questions.”
The methods are working, though. Fritscher said the dealership sells upwards of 1,500 vehicles per year. In 2020, Acadiana Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat received the FCA Customer First Award For Excellence. This award is given to dealers who have achieved the highest level of customer experience in the areas of performance measures, process validation, employee surveys, training certifications and facility certifications.
“It all goes back to the way Mr. Vega ran things 30 years ago,” Fritscher said. “It trickles from the top to the bottom. It’s about working as a family and treating customers the way we would want to be treated.”
Fritscher said that these days, most people are interested in trucks and sport utility vehicles rather than cars. There is also more interest in electric or hybrid vehicles, a trend Fritscher expects will continue in the coming years.
Like most businesses, the dealerships have seen a decline in sales since the coronavirus pandemic, but that has only made the leadership team think more about how to adapt to meet the needs of customers. Besides being prepared to respond to specific questions from customers, there is also a strong emphasis on service and repairs. Fritscher noted that the dealership will service any vehicle, even if it was purchased elsewhere.
“We are focused more than ever on exceeding customer expectations,” he said. “We want to provide the utmost value and service to every customer on every visit, and we will do it safely.”
The flagship dealership and Acadiana Mazda are located at 1700 Southwest Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. The South dealership is at 2110 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville.
For more information, visit www.acadianadodge.com, www.acadianadodgesouth.com or www.acadianamazda.com.