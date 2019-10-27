It all started when Madelene Boudreaux woke up in an odd position one night in 2008. As it happened, the way her arms were crossed, she had a hand on her chest and noticed a lump in one of her breasts.
She already had a mammogram scheduled and didn’t see any reason to rush things along. But a few weeks later, she was visiting a friend who worked in the medical field. Boudreaux noted that she had a dimple under an armpit that she initially thought was cellulite.
“She asked how long it had been there, and I told her I also had a lump,” said Boudreaux, a Rayne native and lifelong resident. “I told her I had a mammogram scheduled, but she said I needed to see about it sooner. I went back to the doctor and he referred me for a mammogram right away because I showed more concern.”
At her friend’s urging, Boudreaux also insisted on an ultrasound. The tests and a later biopsy showed Boudreaux had breast cancer. She would need surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
“It literally shifted my life drastically for a whole year,” she said. “It takes so much time to go through each of those phases of your treatment. There was a lot of emotion and confusion and prayer to take it one day at a time.”
Boudreaux also had to try to reassure her eight children. There is a 20-year age difference between her youngest and oldest child, and each one handled the situation differently.
“My adult children were crying, but my younger children didn’t really realize what was happening,” she said. “I think it’s so important that your family is allowed to express their fears and concerns in their own way. They all worried in a different way.”
At the urging of one of her sons, Boudreaux, a longtime hairdresser, also started an online blog during treatment to detail her experiences, how her family was coping and how she was feeling.
“I tried to make it as easy as I could for other people to understand, in case it would help someone else down the road,” she said. “They could see the good days and the bad days. I’m a very open person and I enjoy socializing and being with people. It was a very lonely time for me, so this was a way to stay connected.”
Boudreaux has now been in remission for 11 years and has learned to take positive lessons from the experience.
“It’s weird to say this, but it was probably one of the best things I ever experienced,” she said. “You have nowhere to turn but to God, and you get really clear about what life should be. We decided as a family that words and actions are so valuable. We were no longer going to waste time or energy on negative processes. If we’re angry, we have to say it without holding grudges. There’s just no space for that anymore.”
Boudreaux also tries to spread a message of positivity to others who have breast cancer. Just in the past three weeks, three women have reached out to her to share their stories after being diagnosed. She is a member of a monthly supper club, where three of the 10 women have had breast cancer.
“It’s such a scary diagnosis because you don’t know if it’s going to be an aggressive form or what’s going to happen,” Boudreaux said. “It can be really overwhelming, so you just have to try to be as supportive as you can.”