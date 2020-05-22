American Pollution Control Corporation (AMPOL) has been on the front lines of many major disasters over the years.
Its employees have helped clean up after numerous oil spills across the world. In the early 2000s, AMPOL was a contract company brought on to decontaminate facilities and offices in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. after anthrax attacks. AMPOL crews have worked to address contamination from issues related to Ebola and the bird flu.
So when COVID-19 began to spread across the United States this year, AMPOL owner Kirk Headley and his team of about 250 employees were fully prepared to help businesses disinfect their facilities.
“The first thing we do when we approach any type of hazard is make sure we can do it safely,” Headley said. “Our employees have families and children, and we want them to be able to return home without any harm. We have someone with a Ph.D. in chemistry on staff. We have a certified industrial hygienist. We first develop a plan to protect our people and then second, determine how to perform the decontamination task.”
When it came to COVID-19, Headley said AMPOL referred to studies in the United States and England, where AMPOL and its teaming partner used testing meters to establish standards to make facilities hospital-grade clean. AMPOL is now using those methods in all facilities that have requested its services for COVID-19 decontamination.
“What we do that our other competitors do not, is we take pre-samples of a facility, perform the disinfection, take post samples, and show the client the cleanliness levels before and after,” Headley said. “We’ll show you what hospital-grade clean is and how we got your facility there. We do more than just disinfection. We show our client the results with a documented report that the client can show the employees, so they can feel comfortable and safe to return.”
Headley said the frequency of the cleaning depends on the customer. For example, AMPOL crews are currently working in several courthouses and other buildings each night to disinfect after the day’s business activities. Other clients, such as hotels and offshore companies that operate living quarters, have requested regular scheduled cleanings. AMPOL crews are also working in California to disinfect control rooms 24 hours a day.
“Some disinfection services happen even while people are working,” Headley said. “Some just want us to work at night. Some want a one-time disinfection. It’s really up to the clients to decide how often they would like us to provide disinfection.”
For Headley, responding to situations like COVID-19 feels like what he was destined to do. He always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur and run his own business. He decided to open AMPOL in New Iberia in 1993 after gravitating to emergency response projects.
“A lot of other types of projects might take six months of planning,” he said. “With emergency response, you’ve got to be able to do something in two or three hours. I’ve always liked that. You still have to do it right, but also do it quickly. I really enjoy that challenge.”
AMPOL has grown significantly since its inception. It still has corporate headquarters in New Iberia, but now also has five locations in Louisiana, one location in Texas and three international offices.
The growth doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. In fact, Headley said he’s always looking for new employees to join the AMPOL ranks. The work can be dirty and intense, and sometimes requires lengthy trips away from home, he said. But the rewards can be plentiful.
“We feel it’s a rewarding career and a well-paying career, and I don’t think the environmental business is going anywhere anytime soon,” he said. “One of our goals is to be a leader in our industry, so we are always looking for high-character people who want to learn.”
