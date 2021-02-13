At any given time, about 200 Acadiana families are providing homes for children in foster care. Sometimes, they are the biological children of relatives who cannot currently care for the youth. Other times, they are children who are new to the families and are seeking a safe and healthy environment.
To help support these families and children, Heather Duhon created Foster The Love Louisiana, a Lafayette-based nonprofit that provides a wide range of services for Acadiana foster families. Duhon was inspired to create the nonprofit in June 2018 after she adopted two children whom she had previously fostered.
“Different people become foster families for different reasons,” she said. “Some see the need for children to have a safe place to grow up because their parents can’t provide that at the moment. Some are entering it as a path to adoption because they are unable to create a biological family. Some come into foster care and then once they start the process, decide they want to step into an adoption role.”
Through Foster The Love Louisiana, Duhon and her team help connect families and foster children with community resources. Because the ultimate goal is to reunify children with their biological parents, Foster The Love Louisiana also works with those families as they seek to establish stable housing and employment.
“We’re currently working with a biological family who has gone through all of the steps of their reunification plan and housing plan. Now they are at the point where they need their new apartment furnished,” Duhon said. “We’re working with them to get the items they need. Our goal is to stay with families every step of the way.”
One key component of Foster The Love Louisiana is the Community Closet, located inside Christian Life Center at 411 Verot School Road. The closet provides foster children and parents with new and gently used clothing, household items, shoes, school supplies and more.
“If there is a need and it’s something we don’t have in our closet, we will reach out to our community partners,” Duhon said.
While the items are sometimes small, they make a big difference in children’s lives. For many, it’s the first time they have had something to call their own, even if it’s as simple as a toothbrush, a backpack or a bed to sleep in.
“Every kid’s situation is different, but in Louisiana, 85 percent are in foster care because of neglect,” Duhon said. “They’ve all experienced some level of trauma. It does take work, but we believe every kid deserves a chance. They aren’t at fault for anything that has happened to them.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Duhon said the need for services has increased. Many foster families reached out in need of food and financial assistance because of lost income or lost hours at work. Some family members had to quit their jobs and stay home with their children when schools stopped in-person classes.
“We expanded our services to the extent that we were capable. It actually pushed us to connect more to other organizations in our area that were geared toward meeting those housing, food and financial needs,” she said. “It really made us all work better together. We’ve actually opened our Community Closet to more people to meet those needs for more families and children.”
And even with the pandemic, the need for foster families remains strong. About 450 children in Acadiana are in the foster system at any given time. In general, across Louisiana, there are about 4,000 children in foster care and about half that many foster families.
“A lot of people are hesitant to foster because they don’t want to get too attached,” Duhon said. “Those kids need you to get attached and love them. I always tell people to take the risk to have your heart broken in order to help these kids. We know not everybody is called to foster or adopt, but there are so many ways to support families, volunteer, mentor or donate. You can make an impact and it will make a big difference to a child.”
For more information, visit www.fosterthelovela.org.
FAQ: What you need to know about Foster The Love Louisiana
What is the mission of Foster The Love Louisiana?
The organization exists to provide support and resources to the foster family community in South Louisiana. The mission is to support and encourage foster and adoptive families, empower and support youth who have been affected by trauma and educate the community on the needs of the foster system.
Where does Foster The Love Louisiana work?
The work is focused on eight Acadiana parishes. On average, about 450 children are in foster care in this region at any given time and about 200 families are fostering children at any time.
What are some common misconceptions about the foster care system?
Duhon said some people mistakenly believe foster children are bad kids who are at fault for their situations. This is not the case. Rather, foster children mainly have parents who have made poor life choices.
“A lot of times, the parents did not have good examples set for them,” Duhon said. “That’s why it’s so important to have strong support services to help all members of the biological family. The ultimate goal is reunification of the parents and the children. We want to make sure we are supporting parents who are doing the work to get their kids back.”
What are some ways to support Foster The Love Louisiana?
The organization routinely accepts donations of clothes, toiletries, baby items and household items for its Community Closet and First Night Bags. Volunteers are also needed to help distribute these items. There are also training opportunities for those interested in providing parenting education to foster families. Monetary donations are also accepted.
How can I contact Foster The Love Louisiana?
Visit www.fosterthelovela.org, call 337-205-2155 or email connect@fosterthelovela.org.
Meet the Leader
Name: Heather Duhon
Title: Co-Founder and Executive Director
Organization: Foster The Love Louisiana
How did you become involved with the organization?
I started it in 2018 after adopting my two youngest children. We continued as a short term emergency placement for a while, but my husband and I knew we needed to focus on our children. We still felt like we wanted to continue to serve the foster community, so that’s how Foster The Love was born. I started it in my garage and laundry room and it’s just steadily grown from there.
What is the best part about your job?
Getting to see the kids’ faces when they are able to have something of their own. When they choose clothes from our closet, it’s a whole new experience for many of them. When we provide overnight duffel bags with clothes and hygiene essentials, we often hear from foster parents that the kids are so excited to have something that belongs to them. It restores a sense of dignity. I also enjoy empowering foster parents to keep doing the good work. Fostering is challenging and time-consuming, so I hope we are putting supports in place to help them do that hard work.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Just knowing that there are always more needs than we can meet. Sometimes it feels like we are growing faster than we can keep up with. We are very thankful for our current space, but having the room to continue to increase our impact is something I think about a lot.
What has your work taught you about the people of Acadiana?
In every area, they are so giving. I know we have experienced so much growth because we are in a genuinely giving community. For Christmas, we fulfilled over 610 wish lists for kids in foster care. When people find out there is a need, they step up to meet it. It’s so encouraging.
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
Between working full time and raising five kids, there isn’t a lot of spare time. If I can, I like to take a nap or sneak in a date with my husband. I love hanging out with my kids. We’re all movie people, so we like watching movies together and playing family games.