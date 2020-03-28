The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with local businesses and organizations to bring kids’ coloring and activity pages to the newspaper.
This week’s page is sponsored by Stallion Lawn Care.
Stallion Lawn Care has been in business since 2013. It is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and currently has an A+ rating with them. Based on the pillars of honesty, integrity, commitment and quality, Stallion offers weekly or bi-weekly lawn care, including mowing, landscaping and more. The business is completely licensed and insured.
Stallion Lawn Care services both commercial and residential properties in Lafayette and the surrounding area. For more information, call 337-889-5300 or visit www.facebook.com/Stallionlawncare.