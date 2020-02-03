The Acadiana region will host a variety of events this month, including concerts, shows and sports. Check out our top picks and click on the links to purchase tickets.

What: Finding Neverland

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette

Why: Based on the Oscar-winning movie, this show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he embarks on writing a fun and innovative play that’s a shock to old-school Londoners. Along the way, he finds the inspiration to keep going from Sylvia, a local widow, and her four sons.

Who: Brandon Bennett

When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 14

Where: Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Opelousas

Why: Bring your significant other to see Louisiana favorite Bennett perform his “Elvis With Love” show, complete with covers of all of the hits from The King.

Who: Foreigner

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, February 15

Where: Golden Nugget, Lake Charles

Why: The British-American rock band has some of the strongest staying power in the business. Led by hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” they’re still known for lively performances. They are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 80 million records sold.

What: An Evening with Judy Collins

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette

Why: Collins brings her latest live show to Lafayette with highlights from her 50-plus albums. Her music has spanned the gamut over the decades, including folk, show tunes, pop and rock.

Gregg Martinez and the Delta Kings perform at Parc Sans Souci during Downtown Alive! on September 20, 2019.

What: Swamp Pop & The Blue-Eyed Soul Review

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23

Where: Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Opelousas

Why: Celebrate the pre-Mardi Gras weekend with performances from several local favorites, including Willie Tee and The Cypress Band, Jivin’ Gene, TK Hulin, Charlene Howard, Steve Adams and Gregg Martinez.

The Cajuns' Jalen Johnson (1) is guarded by Troy's Nick Stampley (24) as The University of Louisiana at Lafayette men's basketball hosts Troy University on Saturday, Jan. 04, 2020, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

What: UL Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (men’s basketball)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26

Where: Cajundome, Lafayette

Why: As the season winds down, the Cajuns host a Sun Belt Conference rival in a game that could play a role in determining what happens in the spring tournaments.

