The Acadiana region will host a variety of events this month, including concerts, shows and sports. Check out our top picks and click on the links to purchase tickets.
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
What: Finding Neverland
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette
Why: Based on the Oscar-winning movie, this show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he embarks on writing a fun and innovative play that’s a shock to old-school Londoners. Along the way, he finds the inspiration to keep going from Sylvia, a local widow, and her four sons.
Click here to buy Finding Neverland tickets.
Who: Brandon Bennett
When: 8 p.m. Friday, February 14
Where: Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Opelousas
Why: Bring your significant other to see Louisiana favorite Bennett perform his “Elvis With Love” show, complete with covers of all of the hits from The King.
Click here to buy Brandon Bennett tickets.
Who: Foreigner
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, February 15
Where: Golden Nugget, Lake Charles
Why: The British-American rock band has some of the strongest staying power in the business. Led by hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” they’re still known for lively performances. They are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 80 million records sold.
Click here to buy Foreigner tickets.
What: An Evening with Judy Collins
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette
Why: Collins brings her latest live show to Lafayette with highlights from her 50-plus albums. Her music has spanned the gamut over the decades, including folk, show tunes, pop and rock.
Click here to buy Judy Collins tickets.
What: Swamp Pop & The Blue-Eyed Soul Review
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23
Where: Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Opelousas
Why: Celebrate the pre-Mardi Gras weekend with performances from several local favorites, including Willie Tee and The Cypress Band, Jivin’ Gene, TK Hulin, Charlene Howard, Steve Adams and Gregg Martinez.
Click here to buy event tickets.
What: UL Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (men’s basketball)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26
Where: Cajundome, Lafayette
Why: As the season winds down, the Cajuns host a Sun Belt Conference rival in a game that could play a role in determining what happens in the spring tournaments.