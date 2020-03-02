Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.
Who: Jason Aldean
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday March 5, Cajundome
Aldean has been one of country’s biggest superstars for years and is the reigning Academy of Country Music Artist of the Decade. When his “We Back” tour stops in Lafayette, he’ll bring hits like “Big Green Tractor,” “Dirt Road Anthem, “Rearview Town” and more. Up-and-comers Morgan Wallen and Riley Green are the openers.
Who: Harlem Globetrotters
When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday March 7, Cajundome
With their iconic dunks, stunts and incredible moves, the Globetrotters have entertained millions around the world for decades. This family-friendly show stops in Lafayette on their current tour and is sure to be another crowd-pleaser.
What: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday March 12, Heymann Performing Arts Center
This production, now in its second U.S. tour, tells the story of singer-songwriter King, beginning with her earliest performance as a teen in Brooklyn. It then follows her personal and professional ups and downs, culminating with a show-stopping performance at Carnegie Hall following the release of her hit album “Tapestry.” Sarah Bockel plays King.
What: Louisiana Comic-Con
When and where: Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, Cajundome Convention Center
Actors Kevin Sorbo, Kevin Conroy and Brett Cullen, wrestler Mick Foley and comic artists from around the country headline the guest list for this annual event that will feature panel discussions, vendors, games and plenty of cosplay.
Who: KISS: End of the Road World Tour
When and Where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Cajundome
After almost 50 years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have said this is their final tour. In their legendary costumes and face paint, and led as always by Gene Simmons, the band makes a Lafayette stop that is sure to get the Cajundome rocking all night. Special guest David Lee Roth will also perform.
What: Toughest Monster Truck Tour
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21
Where: Cajundome
Always a crowd-pleaser, the popular tour is in town for two nights. Featured trucks include Avenger, Bigfoot and Trouble Maker.
What: Cirque du Soleil: OVO
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday March 25, Thursday March 26 and Friday March 27; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28; 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29
Where: Cajundome
The latest show from the world-renowned performers focuses on movement. These artists are always awe-inspiring, with shows that combine the most challenging moves from the worlds of dance and acrobatics.
