During any given week at Ascension Episcopal School, you’ll likely find students moving between engaged discussions in classrooms to student versus faculty games in the gym; from the sports field to the art studio; rehearsal for an upcoming musical to reflection in chapel as they enrich their spiritual lives. This has been especially true for the Class of 2023.
“When I think about Ascension, what comes to mind is the number of opportunities that are available to our students, and that has been very evident in this senior class over the last four years. They find that they can call various aspects of the student learning experience their own, and that’s something we celebrate,” said Sarah Davenport, Ascension’s Upper School Director. “Our core philosophy of educational excellence is about finding balanced opportunities for students and making sure we support all of those avenues equally.”
While the focus at Ascension is good teaching and deep learning, Davenport noted that school leaders encourage students to do their best in all areas of student life, including athletics, the arts, spirituality, and social contributions. The result is that Ascension students are often able to discover themselves during their time at the school and better understand their own strengths and interests.
“I think it allows them to explore and discover passions before those big decisions are required at the next level,” Davenport said. “It’s the perfect environment for them to figure out what they want to do beyond the walls of Ascension. We provide academic advising through the college counseling process starting in eighth grade. Our team provides them a lot of support throughout high school while at the same time encouraging them to pursue many opportunities on campus.”
Senior Madeleine Sorrell said that participating in numerous activities at Ascension has allowed her to meet new people, broaden her horizons and learn how to work closely with others.
“I loved being on the student leadership team, the volleyball team and in performing arts casts,” she said. “At Ascension, we all worked together collaboratively to create something unique, and I’ll miss that teamwork that drove us all forward. Ascension has also helped me develop strong time management skills and become an assured person who isn’t afraid of standing out or speaking up for myself. I’ll be more confident and hardworking because of Ascension.”
Another senior, Meagan Huff, said she was most appreciative of the welcoming environment at Ascension and how both students and teachers embraced others who wanted to participate in activities and push themselves academically.
“I will miss my friends from other grades. The students are inclusive, even across grade levels,” Huff said. “I’ve learned how to meet new friends and I have improved my social skills. I’ve also enjoyed how much the teachers care about us.”
Senior Thomas Bond said his relationship with his teachers is one of the things he’ll miss most about Ascension, since they created a positive environment that made going to school fun and filled with connection. As the Spiritual Life Prefect, varsity football player and all-round academic headed to the University of Tennessee this fall, he stepped out of his comfort zone and decided that he would audition for the musical his senior year— this is Ascension.
“I’ve enjoyed the freedoms and opportunities at Ascension as well as the positive family feel of the school community,” he said. “I’ll miss being around all of my people.”
Davenport said the Ascension faculty and staff works to ensure students have the chance to become both leaders and servants on campus and in the community. Students take part in service projects both as groups and as individuals. The school also uses a Prefect class leader model to serve the student body through social events and community service all with school-spirit. Prefects and Class Leaders are also enrolled in a leadership class.
“We call on our students to give chapel talks throughout the week based on a message that resonates with them and their peers,” Davenport said. “A lot of our seniors gravitate towards being club leaders, where they work with a faculty sponsor. I would say that more often than not, a student will bring up an idea about a club or activity they want to do. By the time they get to their senior year, they feel really comfortable proposing and pitching ideas and figuring out ways to make those happen. That’s a life skill.”
Senior Madeleine Justus agreed, noting that Ascension has helped her become more confident, open-minded and willing to put her ideas into the world. As she reflected on the school’s environment, Justus said she considered the campus a family that was passionate, loving and bold.
“The thing I am definitely going to miss most is the community at Ascension,” she said. “Nothing compares to the community and family within these walls.”
Davenport said interactions at Ascension are encouraged through the lens of the school’s values of being gentle, generous, truthful, kind and brave – words that are prominently displayed around campus. There is also an emphasis on creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, community commitment, Christ-centered consciousness and complex communication – the profile that every Ascension senior is expected to exhibit once they cross the graduation stage.
“I think a lot of that starts with the fact that we call on our teachers to put our students first. Students are at the cornerstone of every decision we make,” Davenport said. “We know our kids and our families and that lets us point out specific opportunities or academic courses that might be right for them. We value small class size and right-fit course recommendations for our standard, accelerated, dual enrollment, and advanced placement courses.”
Ascension Episcopal School offers educational excellence in a Christian environment for students in pre-K through 12th grades. The River Ranch campus has classes for PK3 through kindergarten. The Downtown campus on Johnston Street has classes for first through seventh grades. The Sugar Mill Pond campus in Youngsville has classes for eighth through 12th grades.
For more information or to schedule a campus tour, visit www.ascensionbluegators.org.
The Ascension Episcopal School Class of 2023 have demonstrated leadership, bravery and unique talents in many diverse areas. They have embraced the opportunities at Ascension that allow them to prepare for their future and become independent individuals. Here are nine seniors who have made their mark at Ascension.
Ella Dupuie
The 2023 Salutatorian, Ella has achieved much in her time at Ascension. She served as the editor-in-chief of both the Authored Ascension and the all-school yearbook. She has been a devoted swimmer, claiming a 2022 State Champion title in the 400m relay. She is a member of BETA, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Science National Honor Society, and Rho Kappa. Her drive and creativity empowered her to create her own jewelry-making business, Polar Opposite Designs. In the fall Ella plans to attend Scholar’s College of Northwestern State University and will major in English.
Madeleine Sorrell
From arts to academics to athletics, the 2023 Ascension Episcopal School Valedictorian, Madeleine, did it all. Madeleine served as Ascension’s Spiritual Life Prefect during 11th grade and as Academic Prefect during 12th grade. She is extremely talented on the volleyball court, has been in every Ascension theater production since 8th grade and enjoys playing piano in her free time. Madeleine’s school involvement and the academic rigor of Ascension has prepared her to succeed as she attends the University of Tennessee to study Aerospace Engineering this fall.
Rebeka Vega
Regardless if a student starts at Ascension in PK3 or their junior year like Rebeka, all students feel the sense of family and find their place. Upon joining the Blue Gators, Rebeka immediately became involved in soccer and track and proceeded to break four school records: scoring 40 goals in a single soccer season, the long jump, the 400m dash, and the 4x400 relay. While athletics has a huge piece of her heart, Rebeka is also a member of the National Honor Society and shares the advice to “work hard to achieve your goals, believe in the talents God gave you, and trust God’s plan for your life.” During her senior year, Rebeka had the incredible experience of playing soccer on the Venezuelan national team against Dominica and Nicaragua. She will attend Southern Mississippi in the Fall playing soccer and majoring in Polymer and Science Engineering.
Thomas Bond
Christian values, leadership, athletics, academics, and arts opportunities have molded Thomas’ character since he began at Ascension in preschool. Thomas served as the Spiritual Life Prefect his senior year, competed in football, basketball, tennis, track, and powerlifting, earned acceptance in Beta and National Honors Society, and landed a lead role in the theater production his senior year. In addition, Thomas earned academic all-state in both football and tennis and was named defensive end on the second-team all-district for football. At Ascension, Thomas learned a valuable lesson and shares it with others. “Don’t change yourself to fit someone else’s image. Be yourself, and do whatever makes you happy.” Thomas will study Business Management at the University of Tennessee in the fall.
Peyton Woodring
A strong athletics program with inspiring coaches helped to shape Peyton Woodring into the student athlete and scholar that he has become. In addition to having a 4.0 GPA, Peyton played multiple sports during his time at Ascension, including tennis, soccer, basketball, baseball and most importantly, football. Peyton is known statewide for his record-breaking 60-yard field goal and is currently ranked as the number one kicker in the United States. Peyton doesn’t reserve his hard work for the court and field. He is also a member of Beta and National Honor Society and members of several Ascension student clubs. In the fall, you will find Peyton on the field in Athens, Georgia, as he has signed with the University of Georgia to play football.
Zach Belle
At Ascension, we are an “AND” school. You can be an athlete “AND” a scholar. During his time at Ascension, Zach Belle won three golf state championships and played in two state playoff semi-final soccer games. As an Ascension student since Pre-K, the curriculum at Ascension prepared Zach to succeed academically, earning him a place in the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, National History Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, and the National Science Honor Society. In his senior year, Zach completed both a Drafting and Design class and a Metals and Jewelry class that furthered his interest in creativity and solidified his career choices. This fall Zach will attend the University of Alabama and majoring in Architectural Engineering. After college, Zach plans to own his own architecture firm.
Kendalyn Morgan
Kendalyn Morgan, a student at Ascension since 7th grade, has a heart for service. She served as a member of the student leadership team, Beads for Needs, and leads the SADD club as vice president. She volunteers at Acadiana Animal Aid and Foster the Love, where she wrote a grant and earned over $100,000 to help fund Foster the Love’s new headquarters building. In addition, she is a member of the National English Honor Society, National Beta Club, National History Honor Society, and National Honor Society. This fall Kendalyn will attend Texas Christian University to study economics. After college, she plans to work in the private equity field.
Madeleine Justus
“Put yourself out there and don’t be afraid to participate in anything,” is Madeleine Justus’ advice to others- something she learned on her journey at Ascension. Madeleine began Ascension in PK3 and has led by example on the court, in clubs, and in the classroom. During her senior year, Madeleine served as Lead Prefect, the highest leadership position in the upper school, with the important job of leading all student activities all year for grades 8-12. Additionally, she served as team captain in girls’ tennis and basketball and participated in soccer during her time as a student. In the fall, Madeleine will attend Auburn and plans to major in finance and minor in International Business.
Luke Guidry
Luke Guidry, one of Ascension’s top academic students, served on the leadership team each year and as a Senior Class leader this year. Leadership is where he says he learned many new skills and found joy in making a difference and leaving an impact on others. When Luke isn’t leading his classmates, you can find him on the basketball court breaking school 3-point shot records – eight 3-pointers in just the first half of the game this season. Coaches describe Luke as someone who is willing to do whatever is asked of him; he always has the team in mind. He is the portrait of a Blue Gator student-athlete. Luke plans on attending LSU in the fall and will major in engineering.