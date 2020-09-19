For decades, the Lafayette Council on Aging has provided vital services to the senior citizens of Lafayette Parish. From group activities to meal deliveries to rides to the store or the doctor, the Council’s staff and volunteers have often been critical for thousands of residents. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the council’s work has become even more vital amid a shift from congregant settings to at-home care.
“Socialization is actually one of the most critical needs,” said Katherin Boudreaux, the council’s executive director. “We make over 1,000 phone calls per month to check on seniors. Our Meals on Wheels program is the most well-known of our services, but meal delivery is just a small piece of what we do at the council. Our meal delivery comes with a daily wellness check that is a critical lifeline to our residents. I regularly hear a story about a meal driver that saves the life of a senior citizen because they didn’t come to the door and the driver knew something was wrong.”
Boudreaux said the council’s primary goal is to assist the aging population to be as independent as possible.
“We strive to keep seniors active, healthy and assist in aging in place,” she said.
The most well-known program is Meals on Wheels, where seniors receive a hot meal delivered to their homes each weekday. Boudreaux said other services include senior center activities, health and wellness classes, education, seminars, light housekeeping, visitation, phone support and transportation to critical appointments and grocery stores.
Council staff and volunteers have had to pivot in recent months, Boudreaux said. They are now wearing masks and gloves during meal deliveries. Instead of visiting with a senior in the living room, the volunteer or staff member stays outside while the senior remains inside. This allows for proper social distancing while ensuring the senior receives social interaction.
“They are literally the lifeline for many seniors,” Boudreaux said. “If you live outside of Lafayette and you see your loved one every weekend, we can be that person who is there during the week. If a family member knows we are providing respite or caregiver services a couple of times a month and they can’t reach their loved one, they will call us and ask us to check on them. Quite often, we are finding people in distress and we are able to get them the help they need.”
For seniors who can leave the home, the Council usually hosts regular activities at its three senior centers. Boudreaux said some activities include yoga, exercise classes, wellness seminars, dance lessons, money management seminars, art classes, French speaking groups and more. The centers are temporarily closed because of the coronavirus, but Boudreaux said the Council plans to reopen them as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.
Whether a senior receives service at home or at a center, Boudreaux said there is never any cost to receive assistance or participate in activities.
“We do ask for small donations whenever possible, but no one is ever turned away for not being able to pay,” she said.
Boudreaux said the cost to provide services has increased in recent months. Because the congregant meals at the senior centers are temporarily stopped, more seniors are receiving home meal deliveries, which in turn means higher transportation costs. The Council is providing more protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, which can get costly. More people than ever are seeking out the Council’s services.
“The cost of everything has gone up,” Boudreaux said. “We are spending thousands of dollars on PPE items. We currently have a waiting list for Meals on Wheels. We are serving everyone that we can, but the community need is increasing tremendously. Any monetary donations we receive will help us extend meals to more seniors in crisis.
For more information on how to make a donation or help the Lafayette Council on Aging, call 337-262-5990 or contact their office at 160 Industrial Parkway, Lafayette, La., 70508.
FAQ: What you need to know about the Lafayette Council on Aging
What is the Lafayette Council on Aging?
This organization provides a variety of services to people ages 60 and over in Lafayette Parish. The organization operates three senior centers with various activities, including yoga, exercise, money management, French-speaking groups, dancing and more. In addition, the Council delivers meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program and provides at-home services for seniors and their caregivers, including respite services, light housekeeping, transportation to appointments and more.
Why is the Lafayette Council on Aging important?
In addition to providing necessary services to seniors who may not have family in the immediate area, the visits by Council staff and volunteers serve as wellness checks to seniors who are homebound. If a senior does not come to the door, staff will call relatives or authorities to ensure the person’s safety and well-being. Also, the visits give the seniors a chance for companionship and interactions with others.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Council on Aging?
The three senior centers have been temporarily closed since the spring to conform with restrictions on gatherings. They will reopen when the Governor’s office gives them the authority, after the state moves out of Phase 3. Also, daily congregant meals have been temporarily replaced by Meals on Wheels deliveries to individual homes. Many spring and summer Council activities have been postponed, including several Senior Olympics events. Those will be rescheduled when it is safe to do so.
How can I help the Council on Aging?
The most pressing need is monetary donations to reduce the waiting list and help alleviate the increasing cost of meal deliveries. These costs have risen in recent months because of more demand and the need for Council staff and volunteers to wear additional protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, as well as increased sanitation protocol. To donate, call 337-262-5990 or visit www.laf-coa.org/support-us. All donations are tax deductible.
How can I find out more about the Council?
You can visit their website, www.laf-coa.org or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lafcoa1/. The office is located at 160 Industrial Parkway in Lafayette. To reach the office staff, call 337-262-5990.
Meet The Leader
Who: Katherin Boudreaux
Organization: Lafayette Council on Aging
Title: Executive Director
How did you end up in this role?
I’ve been here a little over a year. I’ve been in social services since graduating from UL. I was director of services for Goodwill of Acadiana for many years. I’ve been involved with quite a few nonprofit organizations in the past 20 years. But a few years ago, I was assisting with the care of my grandmother and father and I became very passionate about working with people as they age. My family was very lucky. We’re a big group with a lot of support, but I began to notice people around the area who did not have those supports. The Council on Aging has always done phenomenal work, but I wanted to help them get the word out about the services offered, raise more money and expand their reach.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Probably the most difficult thing for me is that we do have a waiting list for our Meals on Wheels program. It’s hard to know we can’t serve every person who calls. We really have a high percentage of people over age 60 in our parish, and many of them need some type of support or assistance.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite days are the ones where I get to have my boots on the ground. I love when we are delivering additional food or when I get to talk one-on-one to the people we are serving. I like getting to know our seniors and getting their input. I also like to answer the needs that our staff has. We have the most dedicated group of people and I like to do what I can to make their jobs easier.
What has this job taught you about Lafayette?
We have the most generous citizens anywhere in the world. Anytime I have asked for something, our community have come through. When Lafayette finds out we have a community need, our people respond. I’m so proud to be in a community that always backs all of our nonprofits. The nonprofits here also work so well together. We’ve made a lot of new partnerships this year, and whenever we work together, we are so much stronger.
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
I’m a traveler. I love to get out and see the world as much as possible. I also garden, and I have an amazing 19-year-old named Spencer who keeps me on my toes.