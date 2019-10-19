At age 33, Crystal Causey knew she had her whole life ahead of her. She was looking forward to one day being married and having children. A graduate of Loyola Law School, she had a thriving business doing legal research, writing and consulting.
Because Causey’s mother was a breast cancer survivor, her doctor urged her to have a mammogram. At first, Causey brushed it off, not thinking it was urgent. But soon after, she got a call from a law school classmate who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I was so taken aback,” Causey recalled. “I just had this feeling that I shouldn’t put this off. My friend was really urging all of her younger friends to get mammograms, just to get a baseline reading if nothing else.”
Causey went to the Breast Center of Acadiana and met with Dr. Gary Mathews and his team. She soon had a mammogram, which showed an abnormality. Further tests, including an ultrasound, needle biopsy and MRI-guided biopsy, showed that it was Stage Two cancer.
“I was just kind of numb,” Causey said. “Mostly I just couldn’t believe that at age 33, being single, no children, being a young professional, that I had been diagnosed with breast cancer.”
Treatments and surgery came soon after. Causey found friendship with other breast cancer survivors, including the Pink Ribbon Divas, a group that meets regularly at the Breast Center. The entire group bonded, laughed and cried together. In particular, Causey bonded with Kristal DeMahy, another survivor who had been diagnosed at a relatively young age.
One day, DeMahy showed Causey a photo of her brother, Solomon McCabe, an Army veteran who was then living in Wisconsin. Not long after, DeMahy initiated a group text among the three of them that led to a phone call between Causey and McCabe.
“I thought it would be one conversation and then nothing,” Causey said. “To my surprise, a combat veteran that’s done a couple of tours in Iraq and a cancer survivor have a lot in common. We can laugh at things. We both appreciate life tremendously and we don’t put up with a lot of nonsense.”
After numerous phone calls, McCabe traveled to Louisiana to visit his sister – and take Causey on their first date. That was about three years ago. They’ve been a couple ever since. McCabe now lives in Louisiana and is working to become a physical therapist.
“Dating is very nerve-wracking anyway, and after a cancer diagnosis, your body has changed and your whole world has been rocked,” Causey said. “I just always tell people to give it a chance and see what happens. The right person is going to be able to see past all that and just see you. Solomon has been amazingly kind and loving and supportive. The fact that I had been diagnosed hasn’t affected our relationship in the least.”
As of now, there is no evidence of cancer in Causey’s body. She still has regular doctor visits and mammograms, and takes a medication that she admits she really dislikes. But it’s a medication that could reduce her risk of re-occurrence by up to 50 percent.
“When I get frustrated, I just think about the fact that I haven’t had kids yet and that Solomon and I have not had a chance to live out all of our future together,” she said. “Those are all things I’m looking forward to in life. A little bit of frustration is so worth it.”