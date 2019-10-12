Carla Carr was celebrating new life. It was 2010, and at 40 years old, Carr had just given birth to her fourth child. While she was nursing her newborn son one day, she discovered a lump in one of her breasts. At first, it wasn’t cause for concern. She had a similar lump a few years earlier in the same spot that turned out to be a cyst.
“I wasn’t really worried about it because the same thing had happened before,” she said. “A few weeks later, I’m thinking, ‘this doesn’t feel the same.’ I got it checked out and then found out it was metastatic breast cancer.”
The diagnosis was a shock. Carr had no family history of breast cancer and no traditional risk factors. A few weeks later, as she was about to start chemotherapy, Carr learned the cancer was stage four and had already metastasized to her bones.
“You start thinking about how you are going to die,” she said. “My children were 1, 4, 11 and 14 years old at the time. It was terrifying to look at the statistics and read that you have a 12 percent chance of making it two years.”
After having a self-described “pity party,” Carr decided to press forward. In the past nine years, she’s undergone 17 lines of cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, various medications and more.
Through it all, Carr said her children have been a lifeline. She’s honest with them about her condition, and they have all stepped up to help around the house when she needs a hand. She’s also enjoyed the support of the community, friends and others.
“I’ve had so many people in my life who I really didn’t know would step up who have stepped up,” she said. “Anytime I feel like I don’t know how I’m going to do this, somebody steps up and makes it happen.”
Carr hasn’t let her diagnosis or treatments stop her from doing the things she enjoys, but it took a while for her to reach that point. She ended up at a support group where she bonded with another survivor who was in similar circumstances. They were the same age, and both had infant sons who ended up having similar names.
“She was always someone who told me to do what I wanted to do, to go on the trips and love life,” Carr said. “It’s really important that we prioritize ourselves. If I don’t take care of myself, no one else is going to do it. If I go away for a few days, I know I’m going to come back as a better person and a better mom. It’s about having a balance.”
Carr has also used her experience as a way to teach her children to be empathetic to others and keep the faith, even when times are tough.
“What I try to teach my kids is that everybody has something they are going through,” she said. “This is just the thing I have to deal with. I’ve just tried to teach them resilience and how to find even just a little bit of good in the really hard times. I’ve tried to teach them that the number one way to love life is just to not lose hope. There is always hope.”
There have been other changes as well. Carr’s marriage ended, and she and her children moved into a smaller home in Erath. She went back to work, and continues to work part-time at the Breast Center of Acadiana. Her oldest daughter moved away for college. Carr is now expecting her first grandchild.
Not every day is easy, but Carr is determined to make the most of it. She travels several times a year with her children. She’s involved in support groups. She continues to work part-time.
“No one knows why I’m still here nine years later,” she said. “I just wake up every day and feel grateful. People tell me I’m always so happy and positive. I’m not always positive, but if you wake up every day and you know you probably shouldn’t be here anymore based on statistics, it’s really easy to be grateful.”