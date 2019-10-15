Amanda Elliott moved back to her home state of Arkansas in February 2017, but she still maintains strong ties to Lafayette. Some of the lifelong friends she made in Acadiana have been part of her support system over the past year as she has made it through her husband’s lymphoma, the birth of her second child and her own breast cancer, plus raising her 7-year-old son.
When Elliott first noticed a lump in one of her breasts last fall, she brought it to her doctor’s attention. The doctor told her not to worry about it and that she couldn’t have diagnostic tests anyway because of her pregnancy – something Elliott knew was not true based on her own research.
A couple of days later, Elliott, a former journalist and editor, kept thinking about a young woman she had written about in 2011.
“The same thing had happened to her. She had found a lump while pregnant or breast-feeding. They told her it was nothing to worry about, and then it was Stage Four when she was diagnosed. She had died about two years ago,” Elliott recalled. “I had written about her a long time ago, and I had not thought about her in a long time. All of a sudden, I couldn’t get her out of my mind.”
Two days later, Elliott insisted on more tests. By January 2019, she was undergoing a biopsy. She was soon diagnosed with triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma. This particular form of cancer was aggressive and more likely to return. With a new team of doctors in place, Elliott began chemotherapy treatments while pregnant.
The sudden turn of events was trying, and Elliott began relying more heavily on her Christian faith.
“When I very first felt the lump, the Lord told me that when everything was said and done, my baby girl and I would be okay,” she said. “From that point forward, I knew I would hear something that would make me think one of us would not be okay. I knew that if it looked like one of us was not okay, it meant we were not at the end of it yet.”
At times, Elliott was too weak to walk. Her husband Scott had to push her in a wheelchair to some of her chemo sessions. Her mother, sisters and pastor all pitched in to help whenever needed, as have friends, other relatives and members of their church.
Doctors eventually stopped Elliott’s treatment so her blood count could increase. At the 37-week mark, Elliott gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
“I left the hospital 49 hours after going in there. I went from barely making it in to walking out like a new woman,” she said. “There was nothing wrong with the baby. I was able to deliver her without any issues and she has been absolutely perfect.”
In April, Elliott learned that she was cancer-free. On August 27, she underwent a mastectomy. She is still recovering, and will need at least one more surgery. She can’t hold her baby the way she wants to, but she’s able to cherish every moment they spent together.
“I know that even though I received conventional medicine, that God ultimately healed me,” she said. “Every time we went in for something, it was like the best-case scenario. I never had to ask God why I had cancer. I knew He was not punishing me and was not mad at me. I had already made up my mind that He would be with me in it and bring me out of it, and that he would use it to bring Him glory and bring me to a better place.”
After the eventful last year, the Elliotts are in that better place. Both Amanda and Scott are now cancer-free and have recently opened a new business in Benton, Ark. Baby Evelyn is “crazy super healthy” and hitting every growth milestone ahead of schedule. Elliott’s 7-year-old son Wilder has coped well, and the family has made sure to answer all of his questions honestly.
“This has really been about what we believe every day and not just in church on Sundays,” she said. “This has been for real. It makes you really think about how we live our lives.”