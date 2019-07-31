When Terry Perossier got her first job as a certified nurse assistant for Camelot Senior Living in 1998, she wanted to quit right away. She had never been to a nursing home, and she found the work to be emotionally and physically taxing in a way she didn’t expect. At lunchtime on her first day, she called her mother and told her that this work was not for her.
“She told me to finish out the day and we could talk about it when I got home,” said Perossier. “That night she told me to go for just one more day. I didn’t want to stay because I was scared, but I did what she said and kept coming back. Now I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I can’t see myself doing anything else. I’m a Certified Nurse Assistant at heart.”
Perossier is now 55 and attributes her alignment with this career to her need to take care of others. She first felt this need when her daughter Kandice Carrell was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor at 18 months old. As a 24-year-old single mother, she learned how to care for her child alone. She traveled to and from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis throughout the first 18 years of her daughter’s life. This need to care for others carried over into her work.
The long hours that Perossier put in as a CNA led her to her current position as CNA supervisor four years ago. She enjoys the responsibility of helping other CNAs gain experience. She has been stubborn about giving up her duties as a CNA and still insists on working closely with the residents and helping the nurses and other CNAs as much as possible. They all look up to and respect her, whether they just started or have been working for longer than she has.
“I can tell when someone is going to be a good CNA,” she said. “It’s not about knowledge and skills. I became a great CNA, but it didn’t happen overnight. I got to know people’s hearts in a way that can’t be taught.”
Perossier has learned valuable lessons since her reluctant first days with Camelot, a time she refers to as “the beginning.” She worked in the original building on South Louise Street in Jennings, a place that she, her co-workers and the residents now call home. She says that it has taken time for everyone to get used to the move to the new, much larger facility, which holds 120 beds. Perossier feels more at home each day, which might be because her family is with her.
Perossier’s father, 95-year-old Alcide, moved to Camelot three years ago and could not be happier. He loves having his daughter and granddaughter around. Carrell, now 31, works as a nighttime receptionist in the building.
“I find it comforting to have him here because I get to see him everyday, and I always know where he is at night,” said Carrell. “I get to tell him good night. He usually stays up until I leave around midnight. He loves it here.”
Alcide Perossier considers everyone around him family. Amid his bedroom that is decked out in New England Patriots décor is a collection of photographs. He wants to have a picture in his room of everyone who works there. These photos fill an entire desk and corner wall of his bedroom.
“The people here are nice, and I get along with everybody,” he said. “I really like it here. These people are all good friends.”
Despite her mother’s time at Camelot, Carrell was not well acquainted with the home until she started her job last year. She and her sister Taylor, 26, did not visit the home as kids. She has gotten to witness a part of her mother’s life that she admits she did not always appreciate.
“I always knew my mom worked hard, but I didn’t realize just how intense her job was or how much she did for everyone until I started working here,” said Carrell. “Everyone knows her, and when they find out that I’m her daughter, they welcome me. I have picked up some of her work, and when I see her office or the residents ask me to call her at night, I realize how much she does. I never realized all that her job entailed until now.”
Like her mother, Carrell has grown attached to this family. She loves when the residents ask for her help or support. One resident often asks her to fix a radio, and the two pray together and hug each other. These moments remind her that she has the ability to make someone’s day better.
An aspiring nurse, Carrell has learned a lot from the staff. She sees this as inspiration for her to overcome all obstacles that stand in the way of her dream. Having been in and out of cancer treatment throughout life has caused her to delay nursing school, but now she is determined to make it happen. She is taking pre-requisites and plans to begin the licensed practical nurse program at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles in the spring. She believes her struggles will make her achievements all the more worthwhile.
Perossier sees herself in Carrell and looks forward to the day she becomes a nurse. The two understand that these jobs are not just about knowledge or skills but about the love they have for people and for the work that they do — and about spreading that love and kindness.
“Being a CNA has been the best experience of my life,” said Perossier. “I don’t want the other CNAs to be just like me, but I want them to show the same level of love that I do.”