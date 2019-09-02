Christine Lindon’s recovery is nothing short of miraculous, according to the staff at Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park, formerly Magnolia Estates.
Bertha Mire, a registered nurse, works as the administrator at Camelot Rehabilitation. She is amazed that Lindon, who was completely bedbound and thought to be terminal, is now up and about and acting as the self-appointed social director for other residents at Camelot Rehabilitation, which offers senior long-term care.
“It was like a true miracle we don’t usually see,” said Mire. “She is so strong-willed and has the will to speak up when she needs something or feels like something is not right. I think her children’s will also helped.”
“We love having her and love that she bounced back by God’s will and that we get to enjoy her interactions today,” Mire said.
At 72, Lindon stays busy. She checks on her fellow residents — and encourages them and advocates for them.
Lindon arrived at Camelot Rehabilitation on May 1, 2018. After her second fall in her Lafayette home, the Carencro native started experiencing health complications.
“Mama fell and hit her head, and from that moment, everything spiraled out of control,” said Yolanda Zeno, Lindon’s daughter. “The doctor suggested that we put her on hospice because she wasn’t doing anything, not walking or talking — nothing.”
Zeno says her mother is now almost completely back to her old self.
“She knows everyone, and when she came, she didn’t know our names or where she was,” Zeno said.
Falls like Lindon’s are common for the elderly, says, Kori LeCompte, director of marketing for Camelot Senior Living. If they fall once, they are likely to fall again. A large number are admitted to nursing home care — either temporarily or permanently, because they’ve fallen multiple times, causing additional problems that often require therapy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four older adults aged 65 and older fall each year. Among older Americans, falls are the number one cause of injuries and death from injury. This represents 29 million falls, 3 million emergency department visits, 800,000 hospitalizations, and 28,000 deaths. As the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults, falls are expected to continue to soar, as America’s baby boomers grow older.
Zeno credits the therapists at the facility with helping her mother come such a long way. Lindon began showing improvements six months into her hospice stay. She then received physical, occupational and speech therapy as soon as she was released from hospice care.
Physical therapy included working with one of Lindon’s favorite staff members, physical therapy assistant Chris Arnold. He guided Lindon through exercises to strengthen her legs, improve her balance and get her walking independently.
“It’s crazy to look at her and think that at one point, she was in hospice, and now she’s walking independently with her walker,” said Arnold, who has worked for CCI for nine years. “She’s a pleasure to work with because she’s motivated, has a good attitude, and she’s a hard worker. She’s a fun person to be around, and it’s awesome to see that kind of improvement.”
Lindon enjoys taking part in the activities the nursing home offers. Pinkie Christian, a CNA who helps Lindon attend as many activites as possilbe. Christian says Lindon is always socializing. Lindon regularly plays Bingo games, an occasion when her strong will shines. She also enjoys wearing a different hat for every holiday.
“I’m enjoying myself here,” Lindon said with a smile. “I get up early here, just like I did at home when I worked at Piccadilly. Now, I like to make myself useful and check on people who aren’t feeling well.”
A mother of six and a grandmother to many, Lindon receives lots of visits. She also goes to their houses to eat, visit and take a relaxing bath.
Her supportive family never left her side throughout her illness.
“We never give up on our mom,” said Michelle Pattum, Lindon’s daughter. “I stayed with her everyday, and when she wanted to give up, I told her she was strong and kept pushing her. Everyone’s prayers and having her family there with her helped her get to where she is today.”
Lindon calls Camelot Rehabilitation “great and wonderful,” but admits she misses living at home.
“She’s a wonderful person and a wonderful mother — the best anyone could ask for,” said Zeno. “She sacrificed everything to take care of her six kids. She went above and beyond — and all I can say is that she is wonderful inside and out.”