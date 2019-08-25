Orange may be the new black, but residents in one Acadiana assisted living community say that 80 is the new 65. Right around a million Americans live in some type of senior living community — and that number is expected to double by 2030, according to American Senior Communities.
At Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living, resident after resident says that they are living exactly where they want to live.
The residents in Broussard enjoy an array of activities to stay busy and enjoy their home and community. One of the reasons they like it so much is because they are ultimately in charge of organizing the activities. The accommodating staff simply adjusts to their needs. Mary Baskin, 78, is the resident council president and has taken it upon herself to lead fellow residents in creating a home that suits their desires.
“I lead a monthly meeting where residents can freely express concerns, wants, needs and anything else they want to talk about,” she said. “The director is available to answer questions directly. And since I represent the residents, I need to understand where each request is coming from.”
Requests are often reminiscent of what the residents miss most about their former homes, so Baskin and the staff accommodate all requests they possibly can. Originally from Mer Rouge, Louisiana, just northeast of Monroe, Baskin has been living in the facility since September 2014. Just over a year ago, she noticed that many residents talked about working in their yards, so she worked with the staff to build a square-foot garden for residents to grow vegetables, flowers or whatever they choose.
Unlike most square-foot gardens, the Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living resident garden is raised, about waist high, for easy access. According to Baskin, five or six residents usually join the bi-annual trip to the nursery to pick out flowers, vegetables, vines and any other plant they want to add. A maintenance team helps takes care of the plants when needed, but picking out and planting items allows the residents to get their hands dirty and appreciate their creations.
According to research, therapeutic gardens offer elderly residents a chance to go outside, in a natural setting, promoting exercise and stimulating all the senses and positive reminiscences. Exposure to nature has been associated with reduction in pain, improvement in attention and modulation of stress responses — for any age. In addition, some studies have reported that having free access to an outdoor area may reduce some agitated behaviors, medications and falls in dementia residents.
“There are some things that the residents miss, like driving or other particular items from home,” Baskin said. “We aren’t able to do anything about some of that, but we can provide a place and all the supplies to create a garden — we try and do what we can.”
Another plus of the garden at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living is that the kitchen staff uses the herbs and some of the vine vegetables for cooking. Residents also get to take any of the vegetables – tomatoes, squash, eggplant, green onions – and cook and eat them in their apartments, just as they would do from their home garden.
Kori LeCompte, Camelot’s director of marketing, enjoyed some of the bounty of the resident’s garden at a cook off between Camelot’s various facilities held earlier this year.
“For the cook off, one resident made a basil berry crunch that everyone loved — and the basil came right from the garden,” LeCompte said.
More than gardens
Pat Brupbacher, 78, has lived at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living for a year. Though she often sits in the garden to admire the beautiful flowers other residents help grow, Brupbacher’s chosen activity is putting together jigsaw puzzles. Additionally, she appreciates the wide array of choices in activities offered, but what makes her feel most comfortable is that the staff goes out of their way to make each resident happy.
“I believe the staff deserves a lot of credit for keeping people like us happy and not complaining,” said Brupbacher. “More people should be like that. I can tell that this work is their vocation and not something they do for a paycheck. They seem to enjoy just helping people and are sweet about it — and that goes a long way. This will be my home forever.”