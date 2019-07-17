At heart, Marti Andries is a caretaker — she takes care of people at work, at home and in the community. She is also, in every aspect of her life, a lady on the go who takes the time to focus on those around her.
Andries is a highly trained wound care specialist. In fact, she is one of only two in Louisiana to be certified as a CWCN-AP wound care nurse, advanced practitioner certification — and one of only 100 in the country. She has shown enthusiasm about spreading her knowledge in this specialized area with others.
After finishing her nurse practitioner degree 10 years ago, she specialized in wound care and began working with senior care in the Camelot organization. These days, she spends most of her professional time caring for patients at Magnolia Estates. She also does wound consults at Camelot in Broussard, Camelot Place in Crowley and Brookside in Jennings.
“It’s been a good fit. I grew up in a hospital environment and planned on going to med school before realizing being a nurse practitioner better suited my interests,” she said. “I was always interested in medicine, and working as a nurse at a nursing home is truly a joy because I get to spend so much time with the residents.”
Andries brings a unique array of expertise into keeping the residents healthy and comfortable. She earned her nursing degree at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and went on to receive her masters at University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a post-masters certificate at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“Marti is always researching different topics to increase her knowledge base, and her love of learning has made her an excellent teacher,” said Bonnie Dupré, director of clinical education at Provider Health Services. “She takes time each month for our new hire nurse practitioner training to educate them on wounds and wound care.”
Andries had no trouble deciding to get additional training because she finds learning, school and wound care to be fun. The oldest of three children, Andries developed her love of learning at an early age.
“I attribute my love of learning to my parents,” she said. “I was home-schooled and curious, and they would encourage me to find out anything I wanted to know. We would go to the library or read my grandparents’ encyclopedia.”
Even when not working, Andries loves exposing herself to new knowledge through reading. She believes this helps her to think in different ways and consider other points of view — two important skills she puts to use when working with her nursing team or with her team at home.
“I’m always surrounded by supportive people,” she said. “My co-workers all support each other, and at home, my husband and I raise and teach our three children as a team. I find that the key is listening to the kids and to the residents to find out the root of the problem. Taking time to listen is the only way I can understand how to help them.”
Andries and her husband work together to make sure their kids are well-rounded and able to put their energy toward multiple interests. Their daughter, Olivia, 10, is involved in dancing and plays the violin, while their son, Seth, 9, plays in a travel soccer league on a team called the Dynamos. The two older children, along with the youngest, Nathan, 7, take karate at Acadiana Karate.
Martial arts has changed the landscape of her home, according to Andries, who says karate has helped her children be more disciplined — and she loves that they enjoy being involved in a community activity. Building community has always been a priority for Andries. Growing up, she and her family were very involved in activities at First Baptist Church in downtown Lafayette, where she and her family are still active members.
Andries’ desire to learn from her patients and provide them with care beyond medical purposes is evident to her co-workers.
“Marti truly cares about her job and about the residents that she’s there to care for. She’s not only there to help heal residents as much as she’s able to, she takes the time to learn about who the resident is,” said Kori LeCompte, director of marketing for CCI. “She learns what they enjoy and what makes them tick, so she can better serve them, and they just love her! She is an absolute joy to be around. Her warm smile and refreshing personality are so welcoming for our residents.”
Andries rarely gets a break from her busy life as a mom and nurse, but when she does relax, she enjoys reading. Stephen King is one of her favorite authors, but she also likes reading books about wound care, even in her spare time.
Andries says many of her patients have become her second family. Working at Magnolia — a hospital at a nursing home — means that many people stay for a while and then go home. People come in from surgeries and prolonged illness and get advanced health care, but since it is also a nursing home, sitting with and interacting with residents is common. Many of Andries’ former patients come to visit her at work and offer gifts for her and her family.
“My favorite clients are the ones who had come to the hospital bedbound and got back on their feet before being discharged to go home,” she said. “One lady was completely bedbound and very ill when she came in, but when she went home she was walking with a rolling walker — that is why I do what I do!”