Jessie Grafton is a self-proclaimed “girlie girl” who loves pretty clothes, jewelry and makeup.
In March, she competed in two beauty pageants, claiming the regional title and earning first runner-up for the state of Louisiana.
Not many people can cross those accomplishments off their bucket list, and in this case, victory was extra sweet.
Jessie is 84 years old.
And last September, she slipped into a coma for 18 days, nearly losing her life.
This is the ultimate comeback story — and Jessie tells it with the grace of a true queen.
Humble beginnings
Jessie sits perfectly poised inside her room at Camelot of Broussard. Her black jeans and matching blouse offset her beautifully combed white hair and silver earrings.
She wears makeup, of course, but just enough to accentuate her natural beauty.
Two pageant trophies are proudly displayed in the corner, underneath a television tuned to the country music channel.
“You can turn that off,” Jessie says while settling into a new spot, gesturing toward the trophies.
“I was disappointed that I didn’t get queen of the state,” she explains. “But it felt pretty good to be up there.”
This past year has been somewhat of a rebirth for Jessie, as she’s not used to being in the spotlight.
“I was raised on a small farm in Jena, out in the country,” the mother of three says. “There were eight of us. We just played around in the fields, went to church … and, of course, we had to work. We didn’t even have an automobile. But we all just cooperated and made it easy.”
When Jessie was 15, however, tragedy struck, and her mother passed away. Not long after that, her father suffered a stroke and could no longer work.
“So, I had to go make my own living,” she explains. “I moved uptown to live with my cousin, who owned a restaurant/hotel, and I worked for him from the summer of 1950 until I got married in 1955.”
The man of Jessie’s dreams — George Peyton — literally walked into her life while she was on the job.
“He was a Korean War vet,” she explains. “I knew the family — his dad was the deputy marshal and his granddad was the sheriff. When George came back from Korea, he was working in the oil field, and he would come into the restaurant when he wasn’t on the drilling rigs.”
After the wedding, Jessie traveled with her husband while he worked throughout the South. The following year, they welcomed their first daughter, Sonja, and went on to have two more children, Janene and George.
Life was great — but over time, the couple grew apart and divorced after 20 years of marriage.
In 1991, Jessie relocated to Lafayette. Her daughter, Sonja, was living there with her husband, who owned Comeaux’s Grocery.
Jessie was settling into a new normal, working as a caregiver in people’s homes and different facilities. And years later, in 2004, she found love once again with a man named James Grafton.
“We reconnected through my daughter, Janene,” Jessie recalls. “She owned a pharmacy in Jena, and one weekend, when I went to visit, she introduced me to this guy. His wife was sick, and he was in there picking up her medication. Several years later, she died, and Janene had already moved to Lake Charles. But James got in touch with her, asking if I had gotten remarried, … and, if not, would I mind if he called me. So she gave him my number, and he called, … and that was it.”
Jessie and James got married and moved into a mobile home in Scott. They spent nearly a decade together before he passed away in 2013.
Throughout the next few years, Jessie dealt with some minor health issues but kept active. She had a large social circle, played the piano for different churches, enjoyed quilting and going out to eat.
“I was completely independent until Aug. 26 of last year,” she explains. “And then I got sick.”
From coma to queen
That afternoon, Jessie came down with a fever and didn’t feel like herself.
“My daughter-in-law came over,” she says, “and realized that I really wasn’t doing well. I don’t even remember going home with her. After I was there for about an hour, they took me to the emergency room at Lafayette General.”
Jessie’s condition rapidly deteriorated. By the next morning, she had suffered a stroke, and her temperature reached 105 degrees.
“The doctor was giving me everything he could think of,” Jessie explains. “But nothing was working. After 48 hours, he concluded that I contracted encephalitis. … I had no mosquito bites, no spider bites, nothing. They don’t know what caused it.”
By this point, Jessie had slipped into a coma and remained incoherent for 18 days.
Miraculously, on Sept. 13, she began to regain consciousness.
Shortly thereafter, Jessie was transported to a Breaux Bridge hospital for rehabilitation — but things weren’t looking great.
“I couldn’t walk or talk,” she says. “I don’t even know how or when I got there.”
About one month later, Jessie was moved to Camelot — and it’s been a mind-blowing journey of healing ever since.
“When I arrived,” she explains, “I couldn’t get around at all. But the therapy department has been absolutely excellent. The attention and help I have gotten is just incredible. The staff are all wonderful, friendly and well-trained. They really know what they’re doing.”
Jessie credits the team’s encouragement for helping her make such an incredible recovery.
“They really push me,” she says. “And they appreciate when I work hard. It feels great to regain my independence … I don’t think I would have ever done it without the help I have gotten here.”
Throughout the last several months at Camelot, Jessie’s met a lot of friends and loves listening to the live bands that perform regularly. She’s back to playing the piano, and the other residents even ask her to perform.
“I’ve always been a music fan,” she says. “When people ask me to play for them, I am happy to do it.”
So how did this talented lady end up competing in two pageants?
According to Jessie, it was all her daughters’ doing.
“They talked me into it,” she explains with a smile. “At first I didn’t want to, … I guess I’m a little bit bashful in front of a lot of people. But when they said to me, ‘You’re representing everyone in this nursing home,’ I said, ‘OK, … I will get my stuff together.’ I wore a formal gown, and I loved it. I’m so glad I did it. My favorite part was just being there and seeing everyone dressed pretty and participating. If someone said I was going to go from a coma to a pageant, I wouldn’t have believed it. My kids thought they were going to lose their mom for 18 days.”
A modern-day miracle
As Jessie reflects on the last year, Martha Christian, director of nursing, walks into the room with her lunch.
She’s awe-struck by the progress Jessie has made — and is grateful to be a part of her journey.
“She’s just awesome,” Martha marvels. “She has great stories from her past, and she’s just come so far. It’s like night and day. … She’s a different person than she was when she got here. Seeing patients arrive in one state, sometimes at their worst, and watching them get to their best, … it’s a beautiful thing.”
Jessie, who gives glory to God for her remarkable recovery, doesn’t take a moment for granted.
“It’s a miracle I’m alive,” she says. “It’s just a miracle. But I wanted to get better. I went in here to get well. They worked with me, and I worked with them, … and it worked.”
