Caroline & Company specializes in Bid Day gifts! Recruitment looks different this year and we are here to make it as special as possible for the girls! We offer complimentary delivery to the sorority houses at LSU and UL for the new members gift baskets! We have a large assortment of gifts as far as pre-made bundles and also a build-your-own-basket option!
We offer in-store shopping, online ordering and curbside pickup. Contact us today to make this year’s bid day one to remember for the special young lady in your life.
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.