There are many fun ways to show off Louisiana pride! Items with images that convey pride in Louisiana’s unique heritage are ever popular as gifts and home décor. Brown pelicans, magnolias, and crawfish all are official symbols of Louisiana, but that fact doesn’t account fully for their enduring popularity. The brown pelican, for example, has long been favored by Louisiana residents for the way these water birds care for their young. Whether depicted in flight or perched on a pier, the pelican symbolizes the bounty and beauty of Louisiana’s bayous and waterways.
Louisiana artists have found many ways to depict more abstract qualities of Acadiana culture best summed up with the French phrases joie de vivre and laissez les bon temps rouler. One great way to show state pride is to purchase Louisiana-themed items, designed by Louisiana artists, from Acadiana retailers. Check back with Carte Blanche frequently to learn more about products and services unique to Acadiana.
MAGNOLIA DOOR HANGER | $24
Weatherproof, warp proof, fade proof, UV print of the Magnolia painting by New Orleans’ artist Kristin Malone.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
LOCAL LIFE LINENS | $16
These Louisiana themed towels are sure to give your home some flair! These towels are 100% cotton and designed and printed in New Orleans.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
Caroline & Company proudly offers complimentary gift wrapping!