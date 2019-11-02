Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a federal holiday set aside to honor U.S. veterans. While fallen soldiers are remembered at this time, Veterans Day also is a time to recognize the many contributions of veterans after their active duty is complete. 

stemless flag ware

These wine glasses are perfect for the pool, the beach, or anywhere else you want to travel!

STEMLESS SHATTERPROOF USA WINE GLASSES | $18

CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.

www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263

Recently, Caroline & Company, a participating merchant in Carte Blanche, began offering a 10% military discount in recognition of U.S. service members. Stemless glasses with a flag emblem can symbolize your gratitude on your table or as a gift.

graze no 1

Book your boxes and platters now for stress-free, showstopping holiday entertaining. Options ranging from 2-3 people up to 25-30 people are listed on the website. For larger event needs, please contact Graze Acadiana. Gift cards make an amazing gift for everyone on your list this season.

GIFT BOXES AND GIFT CARDS | Various prices

GRAZE ACADIANA | 1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road

www.grazeacadiana.com | 337-366-1507
gift card

As November begins, many people are looking forward to upcoming holidays that bring families and friends together for laughter, good food, and religious observances. We expect the pace of life to quicken and can offset the frenzy with some planning ahead. 

Consider the goodies needed for a holiday gathering. Putting together a showstopping array of cheeses and other edibles can be time-consuming and stressful. Graze Acadiana can make that easier. Whether your plans are for a special intimate dinner or for a large gathering, a variety of party platters designed to serve as few as 2 or as many as 25-30 people can be ordered via their website. Graze Acadiana would be glad to speak to you directly about larger events.

This year, you may want to add some fresh whimsy to your holiday decorating. A set of nutcracker ornaments from Koi, evoking the magic of the beloved Nutcracker ballet, are likely to become family favorites.

nutcracker

Christmas has arrived at Koi in The Oil Center. Check out our huge selection of Christmas ornaments.

NUTCRACKERS | $36

Koi | 456A Heymann Blvd.

www.koilafayette.com | 337-237-5833

Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la | Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette
state board

This piece can be used in the kitchen to cut up veggies, to serve food, or displayed on a plate stand.

LOUISIANA CUTTING BOARD | $30

