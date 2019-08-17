With recent hot temperatures, many in Acadiana are longing for cooler days. They’ll come – eventually. Meanwhile, while shopping for fall attire and accessories, look for items that will make the transition as temperatures drop like these cute outfits for the younger LSU and Saints fans in the family. Select autumn colors in light fabrics that breathe. Skip the spring flowers and embrace a harvest theme. How do transition into fall?
Send us photos of your favorite tricks for making seasonal transitions so we can share them across Acadiana.
LSU SCALLOPED TOP AND BLOOMERS WITH EMBROIDERY | $62
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Ready for game day with fun embroidered characters and comfy ginham pants.
SAINTS SMOCKED JON JON | $57
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
With fleur de lis and football figures, this tot is ready to march with the Saints.