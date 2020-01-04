The New Year offers new possibilities. As 2020 starts, whether you make traditional New Year’s resolutions or not, it’s a good time to think about how you’d like this year to be different. And, it’s fun to use stylish, colorful planners to jot down your schedule and your goals. Caroline & Co. carries colorful planners that can be personalized to your needs. Magnetic notepads for grocery shopping and menu planning look attractive while functioning to help make your time in the kitchen efficient.
While you’re planning, you may want to plan for the birthdays and special occasions coming up in 2020. Carte Blanche merchants can help you find the perfect gift. For example, a set of colorful Mardi Gras glasses from Mignon Faget, available at Koi, would be a great gift for Mardi Gras.
ORGANIZING PLANNERS | $36 -$37
These colorful planners will help you start the New Year off on the right foot!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
MAGNETIC GROCERY LISTS | $15 - $23
Meal prep with style this New Year with these magnetic notepads. Plan Weekly meals and keep your grocery trip efficient!
MIGNON FAGET GLASSES | $65 Set of 4
New glasses from Mignon Faget make a great Mardi Gras gift.
Ko i | 456A Heymann Blvd. Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la |Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette | 337-237-5833