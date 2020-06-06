Here in south Louisiana, our kitchens are often filled with the familiar aromas of local, fresh seafood dishes. This week, we’ve got new tools to help you enjoy those meals even more.
Shrimp are delicious, but it can take a few minutes to get them just right. The new multitool is a first-of-its-kind device that lets you peel, de-vein and butterfly shrimp in one motion. That means more time for eating and enjoying them! The tool is available for $24.
We also have a crab cutter that lets you cut evenly around all varieties of crab claws, ensuring the tasty meat remains intact and free of shell fragments. Perfect for enjoying a pile of boiled crabs or preparing them for some delicious crab cakes! The tool is available for $42.
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.