This week’s items are all about finding a little bit of comfort during these uncertain times. While we won’t be celebrating Easter the way we usually do, we can still honor the spirit of the season from our homes and at a safe distance from one another.
Hugs from Heaven Plush Dolls, $15 to $37
Everyone could use a Hug from Heaven! This product is from a local company, and we love local! These Mary and Jesus dolls make the most precious gift for anyone, young and old. Perfect for baptism, First Communion, Easter, the elderly or a “just because” gift. Sizes range from keychain size to a large 21-inch plush doll.
Wicker Easter Basket, $18.50
This Easter basket is perfect for the Easter Bunny to fill with goodies! Monogramming is available. All of our Easter baskets are 50 percent off. Price listed above is the sale price.
We are offering free shipping on all orders at www.carolineandco.com. Curbside pickup and local delivery is also available.