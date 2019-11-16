When cold weather hit south Louisiana last week, the chill swooped in as if from nowhere. The only warning was in the weather report, so savvy people moved potted plants inside and wrapped exposed water pipes while wearing shorts and short-sleeved tops. By morning, everyone needed to bundle up, adding gloves and hats hastily pulled out of storage. It’s time to get cozy in Acadiana, and Carte Blanche merchants have some ideas that will help you do just that.
Once again, you can choose style AND function. Caroline & Co. offers pre-monogrammed gloves and quarter zip Sherpa pullovers. You’ll want plenty of layers outside, but that doesn’t mean that you need to forego the glamour of Mignon Faget jewelry to give your outfits a finishing touch. Naturally, this is time to turn to comfort food such as gumbo. Bonjour Gifts and Décor has a clever idea on how to keep your gumbo warm – Cajun design bowl cozies.
So, wrap up and get warm while anticipating the wonderful fall and winter holidays coming up!
INITIAL GLOVES | $19
These pre-monogrammed gloves would make a great gift for a friend or for yourself!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
SIMPLY SOUTHERN SHERPA | $33 - $35
These quarter zip Sherpa pull overs are a must have this season.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
CAJUN MICROWAVE BOWL COZIES | $16
Cajun Microwave Bowl Cozies will keep your gumbo warm and your hands cool! These are also great for ice cream! Bonjour has several patterns to choose from!
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor | 337-330-4343
MIGNON FAGET HALO BRACELETS | $48.75 - $105
Koi has a wonderful selection of Mignon Faget jewelry and glassware.
Koi | 456A Heymann Blvd.
Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la | Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette | 337-237-5833