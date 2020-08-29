Nothing elevates a gift like adding a personalized touch! Caroline & Company can help you make any present a one-of-a-kind that will last for generations.
A new favorite are embroidered hand towels with initials. The gold and silver tones match with any interior, making it ideal for anyone’s taste.
Also in stock are pre-engraved cutting boards that would make a great gift for a wedding, anniversary, home closing or other special event. You can use it as a cutting board or for charcuterie! This is sure to become a kitchen staple in anyone’s home.
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.