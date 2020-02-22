The countdown before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday is getting short! Still, there is time for Mardi Gras celebrations. And, while the parades and balls will roll to a halt soon, you know that they’ll come back around next year. Festive accessories for your Mardi Gras ball outfit or for entertaining guests this year will be investments for next year as well!
Caroline & Company’s Mardi Gras Ball earrings can be the perfect finishing fashion touch when you dress for your favorite ball. And, a festive platter with a design featuring a colorful mask and beads will dress up the serving table for your own Mardi Gras gathering.
One way to celebrate the good times in Louisiana is to shop with locally owned businesses who are in step with Louisiana’s unique traditions surrounding Mardi Gras.
MARDI GRAS BALL EARRINGS | $19 – $23
These fun and festive earrings will add some flair to your Mardi Gras Outfit!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
MARDI GRAS MASK PLATTER | $64
This painted ceramic platter would make great decor or serving platter. Edged in 22k gold luster, it is food safe but must be hand washed without harsh chemical cleaners.
